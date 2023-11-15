White Hall hosts event for veterans

The White Hall Museum conducted its annual Veterans Day Program on Saturday, according to a post on the White Hall Community Center Facebook page.

"November 11th is a day set aside each year to honor those who have served and continue to serve our nation. The Veterans Day Program at the White Hall Museum did that today," the post said. "Thank you Ms. Brenda Doucey, Alice Irwin and to all the volunteers that put this event together."

Organizers thanked all the participants, including Col. Collin Keenan, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal; Glen Minor with the American Legion; the Rev. Dalton Adger, pastor of First Baptist Church Pine Bluff; the White Hall Junior ROTC and Brian Hutchinson; the Jefferson County Motorcycle Riders, the Pine Bluff Community Band and Richard Bailey. They also thanked FBT Bank & Mortgage for providing food.

"To the veterans, thank you for bravely doing what you're called to do so we can safely do what we're free to do. Happy Veterans Day," a spokesman with FBT said, adding they were proud to honor veterans with hamburgers at the museum.