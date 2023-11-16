2 killed, 1 injured on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed and another hurt in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

An unidentified man died around 4:46 p.m. Monday when the 2007 Ford Focus he was driving west on Mississippi County Road 860 was hit by a train after he failed to stop at the crossing, according to a report.

A passenger in the Ford, 34-year-old Wilber Gonzalez-Morales of Kennett, Mo., was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Herman Minchew, 80, of El Dorado was killed around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 15 south of El Dorado when the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Peterbilt truck, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.