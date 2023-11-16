$24M plant sets opening for 2025

Central States Manufacturing Inc. is set to begin construction today on a $24 million plant in Springdale that will create up to 140 jobs.
The employee-owned company based in Northwest Arkansas makes metal roofing siding and buildings.
Work starts up in Springdale
Today at 1:53 a.m.
