$24M plant sets opening for 2025

Work starts up in Springdale

Today at 1:53 a.m.

by Serenah McKay

The planned Central States Manufacturing Inc. facility in Springdale is shown in this undated artists' rendering. The planned 105,000-square-foot plant at the intersection of Kendrick Avenue and Old Wire Road in Springdale will support the company's pre-engineered metal frame business. (Image courtesy Central States Manufacturing Inc.)

Central States Manufacturing Inc. is set to begin construction today on a $24 million plant in Springdale that will create up to 140 jobs.

The employee-owned company based in Northwest Arkansas makes metal roofing siding and buildings.