The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 16, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-241. Amy Smith v. Brad Smith, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-23-177. Zayzhon Thompson v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-628. (In the Matter of the Adoption of Minor Child) Adam McKirch v. Brian Myers, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-724. Gabriel London v. Jessica Sauerwin, from Garland County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

E-22-457. Lindsey Dunn v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-245. Hughey Brooks v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-20-748. Lyle D. Foster, as Personal Representative for the Estate of Ollie Hammett, Jr., Deceased; and for the Estate of Lucille Hammett, Deceased v. Simmons Bank f/k/a Simmons First National Bank, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

E-22-463. Donna Higgins v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-742. John Townshend v. Nancy Townshend, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-414. Frank Iacampo v. Deborah Hoffpauir, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-419. Daniel Abadom v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-420. Daniel Abadom v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-23-359. Jennifer Alexander v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-86. James Robert Macom, Individually and d/b/a Benson Home Repair; and Christy Benson v. Peter P. Di Cresce and Delores Di Cresce, By and Through Their Powers of Attorney, Joy Christie Di Cresce and Juanita Di Cresce, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-622. William Sanchez v. Glenn E. Weeks, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.