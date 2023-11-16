Centerton water rates going up; rising wholesale costs, leaks in system cited

CENTERTON -- The cost of water provided by Centerton Utilities is going up.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 4-2 to approve a requested increase of 53 cents per 1,000 gallons for all residential and commercial water rates.

Robert Anderson, Centerton Utilities board treasurer, spoke to the council about the request, telling members the Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority, from which the utility purchases its water, will raise its wholesale rate by 40 cents per 1,000 gallons.

The utility needs to charge more than just the 40 cents "because we're going to have to buy more than we're selling" due to water loss from leaks within the water system, Anderson said.

"Water losses are like a thousand cuts," he said, adding the utility has spent "considerable resources" over the years trying to address the water loss, which he said averages anywhere from 17% to 35% of all water delivered in the city.

Council members expressed concerns about the cost to residents.

"There is nowhere else to get that money except for raising the water on the citizens of Centerton?" Council Member Amy Rochette asked.

Anderson said he understood the concerns about cost and that the utility was trying to keep costs down as much as possible. The change will mean about a $1.25 increase per water bill for a household in the city, he said.

In 2024, the utility plans to add a crew of three employees and additional equipment to begin addressing areas of water loss with the highest priority area being the Tamarron subdivision, Anderson said. The leaks in that subdivision are because of the age of the subdivision and the type of materials used when it was developed, he said. Some of the lines in the subdivision are so deep that the utility plans to use outside contractors to do some of the work.

"Let's say we do not pass this tonight, what is the outcome from that?" Council Member Misty Elam asked.

Anderson said it would create a violation of Act 605 of 2021 because the water utility's budget would be out of balance, meaning the state would get involved.

Council Members Justin Cowgur and Rochette voted against the ordinance with Rochette saying, "I think we should try and mitigate it as much as possible."

Council members voting in favor of raising the rates were Elam, Keith Higginbotham, Josie Reed and Darren Warren.

The new rates will be $5.83 per 1,000 gallons for residential customers inside the city and $6.13 per 1,000 gallons for customers outside the city.

Commercial customers will pay $4.63 per 1,000 gallons up to 99,999 gallons, $4.43 per 1,000 gallons from 100,000-499,999 gallons and $4.33 per 1,000 gallons for all use above 500,000 gallons.

The increases take effect Jan. 1.