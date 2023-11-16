Community Briefs Nov. 16, 2023

Commercial hosts Readers' Choice Awards

Readers are invited to vote for their favorites in the 2023 Pine Bluff Commercial Readers' Choice Awards.

"Whether it's your go-to healthcare heroes, the must-visit spots to grab a bite, or the stores you can't resist, this is your chance to show some love to the best in Jefferson County that mean the world to you," according to as spokesman.

To participate, readers are urged to get online to pick their winners across dozens of categories. Remember, each person can vote once per category.

"Want a shot at winning $250? Be sure to vote in at least 25 categories by midnight on Sunday, Nov. 26. Each person who registers is allowed one vote per category," the spokesman said.

Details: https://www.arkansasonline.com/pbreaderschoice2023/#//.

DRA slates virtual workshop

The Delta Regional Authority is offering a Virtual Pre-Award Technical Assistance Workshop to those interested in learning about the 2024 Delta Workforce Grant Program funding opportunity.

The workshop will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. today.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iWTjm6fOSGWGMF9j4IohLg

DRA released the Funding Opportunity Announcement on Sept. 21 to solicit applications for grants under the 2024 Delta Workforce Grant Program. The deadline for submitting a proposal is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 21. Details: workforce@dra.gov.

Simmons expands Dallas presence

Simmons Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Dallas, Texas, financial center at 3309 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. on Tuesday. Simmons operates 23 full-service branches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a news release.

The 2,750-square-foot center features a full-service branch with a drive-thru lane and an ATM with deposit capabilities.

The branch hosts five associates onsite to serve customers financial needs including personal, commercial, mortgage lending, investment services as well as wealth management services.