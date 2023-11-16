Dog found nailed to plywood in White County

White County deputies were investigating this week after a dead dog was found nailed to a piece of plywood on Sunday in an apparent warning against dumping unwanted animals in the area.

Although officials said that a detective spoke with a suspect in the incident, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office on Monday did not name any suspect.

On Sunday, deputies discovered the dog nailed to a sheet of plywood spray-painted with the words “This What happens to Dogs Drop Off Here.”

Investigators will complete a case file which will be sent to the county prosecutor to see if criminal charges are warranted, the post states.

Lt. Scott Seiders, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told a THV11 reporter that deputies took the dog’s body as evidence and that core charges would likely be related to animal cruelty.