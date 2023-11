FORT SMITH -- Police arrested an Oklahoma man Monday in connection with possessing drugs.

Xavier Haynes, 47, was arrested in connection with possession of 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.1 ounces of cocaine and various THC products, according to a release from the Police Department.

Haynes is accused of trafficking drugs and a parole violation.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.