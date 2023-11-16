Friday’s high school football playoff schedule

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS
Bentonville West at Conway
Cabot at Bentonville
Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville
Rogers at Bryant
CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Greenbrier at Benton
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Pulaski Academy at Marion
Van Buren at Little Rock Christian
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Camden Fairview at Southside Batesville
Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff
Mills at Little Rock Parkview*
Shiloh Christian at Valley View
CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND
Bauxite at Warren
DeWitt at Ashdown
Gravette at Rivercrest
Lincoln at Ozark
Malvern at Harding Academy
Mayflower at Arkadelphia
Monticello at Elkins
Nashville at Central Arkansas Christian
CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND
Bismarck at Charleston
Fordyce at Prescott
Jessieville at Salem
Junction City at Walnut Ridge
Mansfield at Hoxie
Newport at Camden Harmony Grove
Osceola at Booneville
Perryville at Glen Rose
CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND
Conway Christian at East Poinsett County
Des Arc at Bigelow
Hector at Carlisle
Marked Tree at Murfreesboro
8-MAN SEMIFINALS
Izard County at Rector
Spring Hill at Strong
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock