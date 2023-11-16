Friday’s high school football playoff schedule

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS

Bentonville West at Conway

Cabot at Bentonville

Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville

Rogers at Bryant

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Greenbrier at Benton

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Pulaski Academy at Marion

Van Buren at Little Rock Christian

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Camden Fairview at Southside Batesville

Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff

Mills at Little Rock Parkview*

Shiloh Christian at Valley View

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

Bauxite at Warren

DeWitt at Ashdown

Gravette at Rivercrest

Lincoln at Ozark

Malvern at Harding Academy

Mayflower at Arkadelphia

Monticello at Elkins

Nashville at Central Arkansas Christian

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

Bismarck at Charleston

Fordyce at Prescott

Jessieville at Salem

Junction City at Walnut Ridge

Mansfield at Hoxie

Newport at Camden Harmony Grove

Osceola at Booneville

Perryville at Glen Rose

CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND

Conway Christian at East Poinsett County

Des Arc at Bigelow

Hector at Carlisle

Marked Tree at Murfreesboro

8-MAN SEMIFINALS

Izard County at Rector

Spring Hill at Strong

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock