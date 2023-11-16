FYI Calendar: Bison Night tonight in Bella Vista

Today

Recipe Swap -- Holiday recipes, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"Feed Your Brain" -- National Alzheimer's Disease Month, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Soap Making Workshop -- With Rachel Whitaker of the Shiloh Museum, 3 p.m., Huntsville Public Library. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Color-full," 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bison Night -- A commemoration of the history of the bison barn turned gallery with speaker Xyta Lucas, art, author Carol Klein and more, 5-7 p.m., Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista. Free. Email wishingspringgallerydirector@gmail.com.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

World Music -- With the UA World Music Ensemble, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chamber Music for Strings -- With "A" String Fort Smith, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at JKC Cellars, 7709 Ellis St., and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road. astringfortsmith.com.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Elf" -- Produced by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 p.m. Nov. 19, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $12-$15. artslivetheatre.com.

"A Christmas Carol" -- 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Friday

NWA Fiber Fest -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Thompson Hall at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free. nwafiberfest.com.

NWA Boutique Show -- Nov. 17-18; VIP early bird shopping, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17 ($20); Girls' Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18 ($15); general admission, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 ($10), Rogers Convention Center. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series -- With multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip -- Monet's "Poppy Field," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35-$35. fsram.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the countdown and ceremonial flip of the giant switch followed by carols sung by the SONA Choir and the Lights of the Ozarks Parade, on the Fayetteville square. experiencefayetteville.com.

Cocktail & Create -- Basics of printmaking with Paige Dirksen, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony -- 6:30 p.m., Freedom Park in Van Buren. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks.

"James and the Giant Peach Jr." -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$18. csafortsmith.org.

Saturday

Elkins Holiday Expo -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

House Party @ The Mo -- 10 a.m.-midnight, The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Beginning Hand Lettering -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Saturday Movie -- "Minari," noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Author Showcase -- With Liz Elizabeth, Bryn Tucker and Cody Banning, 12:30-2 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/BookishShopFS.

Bad Art Studio -- For teens & adults, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fall Break Fun -- 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18-22 & Nov. 24-26, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Beyond -- Tone painting with Arts One Presents, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wild Muse -- A reading of Ozark nature poetry, 2 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. Register at writerscolony.org.

Lighting of the Square -- Starts with Santa's Workshop, a collection of free games and crafts for families, 4-6 p.m.; photos with Santa 5-7 p.m.; Merry and Bright Holiday Laser Light Show, 5:20-6 p.m.; the tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the Bentonville square. www.downtownbentonville.org.

Teen Photography Showcase -- Featuring works from the mentorship program with Annie Leibovitz, through Nov. 26, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com