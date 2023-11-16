Get to know: UA baseball signee Zane Becker

Catcher Zane Becker made it official last week and signed with Arkansas during the early signing period after being committed to the Hogs for more than a year.

Becker, 5-11, 186 pounds, of Flower Mound, Texas was rated the No. 26 prospect in the Lone Star State in August by Texas Prep Baseball. He committed to the Razorbacks last year in August.

He took part in the Texas Baseball Scouts Association All Star game in Minute Maid Park in Houston featuring the top prospects in the state.

Becker helped Flower Mound to the 6A state title in June and made the All Tournament team.

Perfect Game rates Arkansas’ 2024 class No. 18 nationally.

Nickname: Beck

Favorite thing about baseball: Helps me meet new people and very competitive

Coach Dave Van Horn is: An awesome coach

My funniest baseball moment: Tripping around first base

My favorite baseball player and why: Ivan Rodriquez because he played competitively and was one of the best catchers in the game

Playlist before a game: Rap

My favorite TV show: SpongeBob

My mom is always on me to: Do my homework

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A dog

My favorite influencer is: I don’t really have one

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: Back in the past so I can see what it was like

Two things that really irritate me: Styrofoam and babies crying

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Luka Doncic

My hidden talent is: I’m good at escape rooms

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle because it never disappoints

I will never ever eat: Seafood

Favorite food buffet: Asahi

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Olivia Dunne

What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My family

I miss my: Old glove

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Italy

I’m terrified of: Heights

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate because of the jump scares

Best advice I’ve received: Always give your 100% even if you aren’t up to it

Role model and why: Dad because he is always pushing me

People would be surprised that I: Used to play the drums