Graphite works by international artist shine a light on mental health issues

All who dared enter Mano's, a venue on Emma Avenue in Springdale, at Halloween found a haunting and reflective experience inside.

It wasn't any sort of traditional spooky event, rather an art exhibition cloaked in darkness. The works were dark themselves, both in color as they were crafted out of graphite, and in subject -- child-like figures with big eyes, no eyes at all and other peculiar features that could be at turns unsettling or familiar.

Visitors were each handed an electric candle and encouraged to use it to examine the works more closely, the little bit of light revealing more detail. In turn, the artist and curator hoped the works would allow viewers to engage with and uncover the dark things inside of themselves.

The "enchanting candlelit ARt eXperience" featured 22 "psychosomatically investigative" artworks by Italian artist Giuditta R, curated and produced by Allan Paulose.

Paulose is creative producer and founder of ARt deCentrale, a decentralized gallery and art experience. His startup is focused on amplifying underrepresented artists and their art.

Giuditta R said her works have been shown in many places around the world, but the way that Paulose conducted the exhibition was quite original.

"This way of showing the works was really catchy ... with the action of going closer to the works and seeing them from (up) close, getting close to their own hearts, the works that I do and subjects that I do are like ghosts, our inner ghosts," Giuditta R said from Berlin by Zoom. "The ones we carry on, until we are adults."

While many of the figures in the art look like children, Giuditta doesn't like to categorize them that way. Instead, they are childish figures meant to remind us that we are not really adults in this life; some parts of us that we continue to carry need to be examined, such as unresolved feelings from the past.

Giuditta R loves creating mysterious figures and the challenge for viewers to examine them up close, hoping that the experience will communicate on a deeper level.

"These actions of the public of getting closer to the work can be a bit challenging, it can be a bit spooky, it can create fears inside of ourselves," Giuditta said. "This was the best idea a curator could do in my opinion, to bring people closer."

While experiencing the exhibit, curator Paulose reminded viewers that if it became too much, they should disengage and take a break. The works were arranged so that the most challenging to view were in the back of the gallery.

The artist draws inspiration from many directions -- people in her everyday life especially. The feelings that they carry, their life experiences, their trauma -- so much can be seen in their eyes, she said.

"I like to create this feeling of 'Who are these people?' 'Why are they there?'" Giuditta R said. It's what so many people ask her at exhibitions. The goal in creating them is for each viewer to somehow relate to the subject, whether through their own personal story or people they know.

Giuditta began this series while living in Denmark. She created so many of the works, hundreds of them, that it stretched far beyond a series and became her signature style. Pictures from the past, video games and horror, as well as the parts of life that you cannot see with the naked eye -- why someone becomes a criminal, for instance -- have always fascinated her. Reading psychology books and getting into meditation as a practice led Giuditta to discover parts of herself, dark sides, which she believes we all carry inside.

She wanted to reveal those sides through drawing and believed art would be the best way to work with them.

Initial feedback was that these were an original concept that audiences had never seen. In Denmark especially there was an enormous amount of positive feedback.

Now her works are exhibited in other cities around Europe, in Spain, China, Mexico and with the recent stop in Springdale, now in the U.S. as well.

Giuditta R met Paulose through LinkedIn, where they connected over art since she has a residency for artists. Allan saw her work and wanted to see how people in America would react, hopeful that it would bring more awareness for better mental health in this country.

"I thought it was one of the best experiences of my art because usually in exhibitions because people enter and usually see the exhibition in a very classical way," Giuditta said. But the unique way of viewing caught the attention of media in Europe. Many of the interviews she has done recently were focused on it.

When she and Paulose connected, the 22 works were in Mexico City, where they had been through the pandemic. Some pieces sold on the way through previous shows. In Arkansas, the overwhelming feedback was that it was "spooky but exciting" and "beautiful and challenging" -- and always two very different dimensions incorporated together.

Giuditta hopes that her work will be remembered as something unique by those who experienced it; that it will help them get closer to a side of themselves that they don't know yet; and allow them to leave themselves open to the possibility of another dimension.

Artists hope they do something to improve others' lives, she said. Of the folks who have bought some of these works, Giuditta took pride that that was the case for them. For one woman who bought a work of two sisters, she looked at it every morning and felt she was learning how to love her sister more.

Another person bought a work of Giuditta's thinking it was the brother she lost. Acquiring the work made her feel like she had him back.

The works that were lit by candlelit in Springdale are from a collection Giuditta did a few years ago and now she is on to a new collection that she describes as less traumatic and symbolic of the evolution she has within herself. The new one portrays more of a world with angels, characters with more reassuring eyes and works that introduce more colors. Giuditta herself is a colorful person, she said, and so it makes for a natural progression.

"It really represents me," she said. It will remain, as always, her style, but critical elements will change, however subtly. "Maybe some people will not even notice the difference."