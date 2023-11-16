Nasrin Sotoudeh, an Iranian human rights lawyer who was detained for allegedly violating the country's mandatory headscarf law, was freed on bail, her husband, Reza Khandan, announced in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Nicole Berner, a longtime union lawyer, was nominated by President Joe Biden for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, a position that has been vacant since September 2022 when Judge Diana Gribbon Motz took senior status.

Lauren Zyriek, acting director of New Jersey's Division of Elections, said a requirement that candidates for office sign an oath that includes the words "so help me God" in filing paperwork for their candidacy is no longer required.

Greta Thunberg, 20, the Swedish climate activist, denied a public order offense after she was arrested last month at a demonstration against a major oil and gas industry conference in London, joining four other protesters in pleading innocent at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago, turned himself in to begin a 60-day jail sentence, but not before the judge reprimanded him for violating court rules against wearing clothing emblazoned with a political statement.

Christer B. Jarlås, the prosecutor in charge of the case of a fatal roller coaster accident in Stockholm in which passengers plunged to the ground, killing one, said officials "know what happened but still don't know why it could happen."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, had her request for restitution of $66,632 for security work at her home after a man pleaded guilty to threats against her denied by a U.S. district judge.

Rodrigo Duterte, the former Philippine president known for his crackdown on illegal drugs that left thousands of suspects dead, has been summoned by a prosecutor to answer a separate allegation that he recently threatened a female lawmaker with death, the complainant said.

John Oliver, the comedian and host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight," used his program to launch a successful campaign to have what he describes as a weird, puking bird with a colorful mullet win New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest, beating the national bird, the kiwi, conservation group Forest and Bird announced.