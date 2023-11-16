In visit to Arkansas, American Legion commander promotes campaign aimed at preventing veteran suicides





The wounds that ail many combat veterans are not apparent to people -- even to medical professionals.

They don't come in the form of scars, contusions or burns.

It's the anguish that often weighs down veterans to the point of seemingly no return.

Daniel Seehafer, the national commander for the American Legion, the world's largest military veterans organization, visited the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Little Rock on Wednesday to help spread the word about the "Be The One" mission, which aims to encourage family members, fellow veterans and others to take action when they believe a veteran is at risk of suicide.

"It's not an initiative. It's not just a catchy phrase. It's our mission," Seehafer said after handing out "Be The One" pins to hospital executives during Wednesday's meet-and-greet.

Seehafer, who was elected in August as national commander of the American Legion, is spending a week in Arkansas to meet with veterans statewide. Among his stops will be American Legion posts in Beebe, McCrory, Harrisburg, Monticello and Russellville, as well as the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye.

Also on Wednesday, Seehafter visited the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock.

According to the American Legion, the number of veterans who die by suicide each day is estimated to be between 17 and 22. Seehafer, who is an ordained minister and was a chaplain during his service in the U.S. Navy, said the number has been known to escalate.

"Some reports have it more than double that," he said. "It's personal to us all. We're making the greatest effort we can as far as listening, reaching out and helping as many veterans as we can ... one at a time."

Seehafer said U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country are dealing with veterans who need treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. Those hospitals are required to meet a high standard of care, and veterans are constantly evaluating the care they receive.

Dr. Ivy McGee Blanks, the hospital's acting medical center director, and Dr. Derek Bryant, the hospital's acting chief of staff, walked alongside Seehafer as he toured the Little Rock facility.

The three of them sat and talked for a few minutes before the tour. During that talk, Seehafer told Blanks and Bryant that veterans want to come away believing that VA hospitals are addressing their needs and that they're getting the level of care and bedside manner they seek.

"We'd like to be an ally for the VA," Seehafer said. "That's big for us."

He said there is often a stream of negativity aimed at the VA and that he wants to make sure people don't think that "VA is a bad word."

He added that "negativity spreads fast," while positive reviews take longer to get around.

Blanks said Seehafer's visit was an encouraging sign. She likes to see people with national profiles and large platforms make time for front-line visits. That's how the best information gets heard, she said.

"We're very excited to have strong partners," Blanks said. "We always want our patients to come away knowing that we're engaged and that we're listening."

Tammy Gaines, the hospital's assistant nursing manager, said Seehafer's appearance spoke volumes.

"As a veteran myself, whenever I see a veteran advocate come through here, it shows me that they care," she said.

Bryant asked Seehafer whether American Legion posts are trained on what to do whenever they encounter a suicidal veteran who turns to them for help. Seehafer immediately mentioned the 988 hotline number, which gave Bryant peace of mind. It showed him that the message is getting out -- both in terms of the seriousness of the problem and how to respond to it.

"That's exactly what I wanted to hear," he told Seehafer.

Keith Dover, a spokesman for the American Legion Department of Arkansas, said the Be The One program has been elevated as one of the most critical missions of the American Legion. He said he still wants the country to have a greater understanding of the severity of the problem.

He added that Seehafer has been a strong advocate for lowering the suicide rate among veterans and that he knows how to deliver the message.

"It means a lot when your national leadership wants to be here and insists on meeting one-on-one with your members," Dover said. "I think it's great that he's doing this."





American Legion Commander Daniel Seehafer talks with Christina Neal, nurse manager on wing 6D of the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, as he tours the hospital on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





