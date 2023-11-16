Judicial hopefuls to attend forum in Little Rock

Voters interested in meeting judicial candidates for statewide and Little-Rock based seats are invited to attend the two-day “I’ll Be the Judge of That” forum at the Delta Presents Outreach Foundation, 7621 W. 40th St., in Little Rock.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today then again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, candidates will gather to meet with voters ahead of the non-partisan judicial elections, which are scheduled with next year’s political primaries.

Offered by the Little Rock alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in cooperation with other National Pan-Hellenic Council members and community groups, the two sessions are described by organizers as “information-rich events that will empower our members and the wider community to make well-informed choices” when voting on March 5.

“The forum aims to foster an informed and engaged electorate as we approach the upcoming election, enabling our community to play a vital role in shaping the future of our judicial system,” the alumnae group said in a news release.

At each event, every candidate will have a one-minute introduction, followed by structured questions with an opportunity for inquiries from attendees.

Participating candidates are the four contenders for chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, Jay Martin and Justices Karen Baker, Barbara Webb and Rhonda Wood. Also scheduled are the Supreme Court Position 2 candidates, Justice Courtney Hudson and Circuit Judge Carlton D. Jones of Texarkana.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals District 6, Position 1 candidates are Pam Hathaway, Molly McNulty and Circuit Judge Casey Tucker of Little Rock.

For the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties, attending the three contenders for the Division 17 judgeship, Brent Eubanks, Robert Cortinez II and Brooke-Augusta Ware. Scheduled to appear as well are uncontested circuit judge candidates Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin and Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

The contenders for Pulaski County district court, Circuit Judge Chip Welch and Beth Burgess, will be present as will the Little Rock traffic division candidates Robert Tellez and Circuit Judge Herb Wright. Also appearing will be Little Rock criminal division contenders, deputy prosecutor Jill Kamps and Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce.