‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ tells tale of Black marshal from Arkansas

There are a lot of stories about Bass Reeves, not all of them credible.
That's not to say we don't know a lot. Reeves born as a slave in Arkansas Territory, in what is now Crawford County, owned by Arkansas state legislator William Steele Reeves.
OPINION
Today at 7:00 p.m.
There are a lot of stories about Bass Reeves, not all of them credible.
That's not to say we don't know a lot. Reeves born as a slave in Arkansas Territory, in what is now Crawford County, owned by Arkansas state legislator William Steele Reeves.