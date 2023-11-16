Local sports roundup

BASKETBALL

BOYS

Lead Hill 76, Mountain Home Christian Academy 21

Lead Hill claimed an early 24-6 lead and rolled to a victory during consolation play Wednesday during the Arvest Bank Tournament at Flippin.

The Tigers stretched out their lead to 38-11 at halftime and 58-16 after three quarters.

Desi Loomis had 20 points and 8 rebounds for Lead Hill, which had 14 different players score in the game, while Coda Baker added 10.

Elkins 63, Waldron 54

Xavier McDowell scored 18 points to lead Elkins (3-0) past Waldron.

Jaeden Newsom added 16 points and Brayden Cargill 10 for the Elks, who outscored Waldron 37-26 in the second half.

Rojelio Avila scored 24 points and Chris Lopez 10 to lead Waldron.

Rogers 53, Van Buren 41

Rex Krout scored 17 points as the Mounties defeated the Pointers in nonconference action.

Rogers led by seven at halftime and took a 20-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Nathaniel Jones added 15 points and three assists for the Mounties, while Adian Chronister had seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Glavine McDonald led Van Buren with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Jaxon Cazzelle had 13 points.

Green Forest 56, Berryville 51

Green Forest jumped out to an early 20-7 lead and held off Berryville to pick up its first win of the season Tuesday night at Green Forest.

Berryville (0-1) trimmed the Tigers' lead to 32-22 at halftime and 37-32 to end the third quarter before both teams traded points over the final 8 minutes.

Braydon Compton had 27 points for Green Forest (1-2), followed by Hesten Maybee with 13 and Zakary Watson with 11. Noah Houghton had 21 points and Peyton Smith 11 for Berryville.

Fayetteville Christian 62, Fort Smith Patriots 28

Fayetteville Christian placed four players in double figures, including a double-double by Davis Trantham, as the Eagles rolled to a home victory over the Patriots.

Fayetteville Christian was in control early with a 24-7 lead after one quarter, then extended that cushion to 38-10 at halftime and 53-23 after three quarters.

Justus Osbon and Jaleem Campbell each had 13 points for the Eagles (9-0), while Trantham added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Alex Paglioni chipped in 10 points. Parker Hedmon pulled down 10 rebounds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAFS women lose to Southern Nazarene

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's women's team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, dropping a 71-55 decision to Southern Nazarene at Gayle Kaundart Arena at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Lions turned the ball over 25 times, which led to 22 points for the Crimson Storm. UAFS forced 22 turnovers itself, leading to 19 points. SNU had a 21-7 advantage in fast break points.

Both teams put an emphasis on scoring inside, each only converting four triples. SNU had 36 points in the paint to 26 for UAFS. The Crimson Storm had nearly double the amount of free throw attempts as the Lions.

Baylee Fincher led the Lions with 14 points and five rebounds, while guard Hannah Boyett tallied nine points and guard Zyniah Thomas eight. Forward Kayla Brundidge had a team-high nine rebounds.