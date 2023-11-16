Makeup of Benton County Quorum Court will change in next election cycle

BENTONVILLE -- There will be at least two new members on the next version of the Benton County Quorum Court.

All the Quorum Court seats in Arkansas' 75 counties are up for election next year. Filing for the seats ended Tuesday for all counties.

Justices of the Peace Susan Anglin of Bentonville, who represents District 9, and Ron Homeyer of Siloam Springs, who represents District 12, did not file for reelection. Anglin is in her sixth two-year term on the court; Homeyer is in his second term.

Republicans hold all 15 seats on the Quorum Court in Benton County. Justices of the peace are paid $280 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole and Finance Committee.

Anglin and her husband, Ryan, run a beef cattle business. They also opened a drive-thru coffee trailer at the intersection of Ginn and Anglin roads in July. She also has a new grandson she helps babysit.

"It's just time," she said. "It has been an honor to serve the people of my county."

There will be Republican primary races in District 1 between incumbent Jeff Dunn and Michael McCaskey, in District 8 between incumbent Joel Jones and Lisa Richards, in District 12 between newcomers Caroline Geer and John Good Rissler and in District 15 between incumbent Joel Edwards and Andrew Sova.

The Republican primary winners in Districts 1, 12 and 15 will not have any opponents in the general election. In District 8, the primary winner will face Democrat Carol Vella in the general election.

Republican incumbents who will run unopposed and have secured another term are Brian Armas in District 6, Dustin Todd in District 11 and Kurt Moore in District 13. Republican newcomer Gregory Woodell in District 9 also is unopposed.

Republican incumbents in Districts 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10 and 14 will face Democratic opposition in the general election next November. Those races are:

District 2: Incumbent Ken Farmer vs. Alex Tabor.

District 3: Incumbent Richard McKeehan vs. Evangeline Beaumont.

District 4: Incumbent Chris Latimer vs. Letisha Hinds.

District 5: Incumbent Carrie Perrien Smith vs. Steven Baker.

District 7: Incumbent Joseph Bollinger vs. Kelly Sikorski.

District 10: Incumbent Danny McCrackin vs. Lon Cross.

District 14: Incumbent Bethany Rosenbaum vs. Melody Miller.

The last Democrat to serve on the Quorum Court was Rey Hernandez in District 2. He was appointed Feb. 13, 2013, by then-Gov. Mike Beebe after Republican Frank Winscott moved out of the district, according to the County Clerk's Office.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and its members are called justices of the peace. They are elected to two-year terms. Each justice of the peace represents a district within the county of roughly equal population.

There are 177,841 registered voters in the county, according to the County Clerk's Office.

The preferential primary election is March 5. The general election is Nov. 5.