Michael Strahan is finally back on "Good Morning America," weeks after personal matters prompted his off-air break. The former professional football player returned to his "GMA" duties Wednesday morning, joining co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Roberts, who has shared the air with Strahan since he came to "GMA" part time in 2014, said the team was emotional. "Can I just say we have tears of joy because Michael is back here at the desk," Roberts said, according to multiple reports. Strahan, 51, replied: "It's great to be back." With Strahan's return, it was back to business for the "Good Morning America" team as the co-hosts reportedly launched right into news and interviews without further addressing his absence. Among the celebrity guests speaking with Strahan on his first day back were "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" stars Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. Chris Pine also stopped by the studio to promote his forthcoming Disney animated film, "Wish." While doing so, he connected with Strahan over their love for socks. While recalling GMA's interview with Pine's co-star Ariana DeBose, the actor interrupted Strahan saying, "I have those same socks." "You and I are together," Strahan joked with Pine. "I have that same jacket." Strahan, a father of four, last appeared on "Good Morning America" on Oct. 26. He was absent from his post for nearly two weeks, prompting concern from regular viewers.

More than 200 conservative Muslims marched in Indonesia's capital on Wednesday, calling for the cancellation of a Coldplay concert that night over the British band's support for the LGBTQ+ community. The protesters, marching about a half-mile away from the concert venue in Jakarta where the band was set to perform, held a large banner that read: "Reject, cancel and disband Coldplay concerts." It described the band as an LGBTQ+ "propagandist," saying its stance damages "faith and morals." The same protest group also staged demonstrations last week at several locations in Jakarta, including the British Embassy. Indonesia is secular and has a long history of religious tolerance, but a small extremist fringe has become more vocal in recent years. Coldplay is renowned for interlacing its values with its shows, such as the band's push for environmental sustainability. Lead singer Chris Martin has been known to wear rainbow colors and wave gay pride flags during performances. The protests follow concert cancellations earlier this year in Southeast Asia over LGBTQ+-related issues. British pop rock band The 1975 canceled its shows in Jakarta and Taipei in July after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival in the wake of the band's lead singer slamming the country's anti-gay laws and kissing a male bandmate during their performance. Lady Gaga canceled her sold-out show in Indonesia in 2012 over security concerns after Muslim hard-liners threatened violence if the pop star went ahead with her "Born This Way Ball" concert.