Tempus reveals 4 property purchases

Tempus Realty Partners announced Wednesday the acquisition of four industrial properties: two in Tennessee and one each in South Carolina and Wisconsin.

All the properties are occupied by The Carlstar Group, a national tire and wheel provider.

"It's an absolute privilege to partner with a respected company like The Carlstar Group for their real estate needs," Tempus Chief Executive Officer Dan Andrews said in announcing the deals. "I'm extremely pleased we're able to fulfill their operational goals while delivering an excellent opportunity for our investors."

The portfolio contains the entirety of North American tire and wheel manufacturing locations owned by Carlstar, which offers one-stop shopping for customers.

Tempus, an Arkansas-based real estate investment group, has been in four other major deals this year -- including development of Westrock Coffee Co.'s Conway operations. All five together are valued at $233 million.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart to announce 3rd quarter earnings

When Walmart Inc. releases its third-quarter earnings this morning, retail analysts will be looking at its back-to-school sales performance and what it might mean for the Christmas shopping season.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive, said in August that strong back-to-school sales typically bode well for Halloween and Christmas.

Analysts expect Walmart to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. In last year's third quarter, the Bentonville-based retailer earned $1.50 per share.

The earnings report and related materials will be available at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website under Investor Relations.

Company executives will host a conference call with analysts starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived and available about noon.

Walmart's shares closed Wednesday at $169.78 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 2.13, or 1.3%. Its shares have traded between $136.09 and $169.94 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Closing at 879.02, index is up by 10.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 879.02 points, up 10.85.

"Equities posted moderate gains after a benign PPI report for October reaffirmed lower than expected inflation with the consumer staples and communication services sectors leading the advance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 4.9% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.