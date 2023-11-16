NFL Week 11 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Travis and Jason Kelce became the first siblings to face each other in the Super Bowl last year. .and it could happen again next February. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Monday, Nov. 20 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110) | Chiefs -6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: PHI (+120) | KC (-141)

Total: 45.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Mondays game between Philadelphia and Kansas City is a Super Bowl LVII rematch — and potential Super Bowl LVIII preview. It pits the top team in the AFC against the No. 1 team in the NFC and everyones favorite podcast co-hosts, Travis and Jason Kelce, against one another. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38–35 in the Big Game last February and it feels like these teams identities have flip-flopped in the months since that meeting. Kansas City is now reliant on an elite defense, which was Philadelphias strength a season ago. And now the Eagles are the team with the unstoppable offense, led by the sports most unstoppable play: The Tush Push. Philadelphia beat Dallas, 28–23, in Week 9 for its third straight win heading into the bye. Jalen Hurts hit both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for touchdowns and found the end zone himself for the seventh time this season. With tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) sidelined, Brown and Smith will see even more work in the passing game, but the Eagles are not one to abandon the ground game, with DAndre Swift among the leagues leading rushers. Kansas City took down Miami, 21–14, in Germany two weeks ago and also enjoyed a week off before its biggest game of the year. The Chiefs defense held the NFLs highest-scoring offense to its lowest output of the season, which allowed the offense to survive a down game from both Patrick Mahomes and Kelce. Mahomes has a favorable matchup against a Philadelphia secondary that allows over 250 passing yards per game and Hurts has the upper hand against a Kansas City front that opponents have been able to run on this year. Will coach Andy Reid win his fifth straight against his former team or will Nick Siriannis squad avenge its Super Bowl defeat? Verderames pick: Chiefs - 2.5, Over 45.5 (Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 23)

Manzanos pick: Chiefs -2.5, Under 45.5 (Kansas City 24, Philadelphia 21)

Woods pick: Chiefs -2.5, Under 45.5 (Kansas City 23, Philadelphia 20)

2. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are used to facing each other in big games. Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY Network (left) © Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports (right) Game info: Thursday, Nov. 16 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Spread: Bengals +3.5 (-110) | Ravens -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: CIN (+155) | BAL (-200)

Total: 45.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Cincinnati and Baltimore are both jockeying for position in a crowded division race and AFC playoff picture at large after losses last week. The Ravens won, 27–24, when these teams met back in September, which brought Lamar Jacksons record as a starter against the Bengals to 7–1. Joe Burrow was still battling a calf injury in that Week 2 loss and key injuries to both teams figure to factor into the second matchup of the season between these division rivals. Lou Anarumos defense allowed a season-high 30 points in Sundays loss to the Texans after it held opponents to 17 on average during Cincinnatis four-game winning streak. The Bengals were without Sam Hubbard (ankle) against Houston and Trey Hendrickson (knee) joined him on the injury report — both defensive ends could miss Thursdays game along with receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), who has been ruled out again. Burrow and JaMarr Chase draw a tough matchup against a stingy secondary, though Baltimores top cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) may be out as well. The Ravens ground game offers a clear edge over a Cincinnati front that has struggled to defend the run all year. The status of left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) could inhibit that advantage, but between Jackson, Gus Edwards and rookie Keaton Mitchell, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a lot of options to throw at the Bengals. Though Mike Macdonalds defense allowed a season-high 33 points in Sundays loss to Cleveland, no team holds its opponents to fewer points per game than Baltimore (15.7). Cincinnati was 5–4 at this point a season ago and won out. That seems unlikely this year with the team up against the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL, though a Bengals win over the Ravens would knot things up even more in the tightly contested AFC North. Verderames pick: Bengals +3.5, Under 45.5 (Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 20)

Manzanos pick: Bengals +3.5, Under 45.5 (Cincinnati 22, Baltimore 20)

Woods pick: Ravens -3.5, Over 45.5 (Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 23)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns With the news of Deshaun Watsons season-ending surgery, all eyes in Cleveland will be on Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Nov. 19 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium | Cleveland, OH

Spread: Steelers -1.5 (-105) | Browns +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: PIT (-116) | CLE (-102)

Total: 33.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Cleveland will be without Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the year as the franchise quarterback is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Its yet another blow to a Browns offense that already lost running back Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin for the year. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is slated to start Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Steelers keep finding ways to win. After Sundays 23–19 victory over the Packers, they have still not outgained a single opponent this season yet theyre only a half-game back from the division-leading Ravens. Pittsburgh beat Cleveland, 26–22, at home in Week 2 behind a pair of defensive touchdowns. As of now, thats the tiebreaker between the two teams, both of which currently occupy wild-card playoff positions. The Browns lead the league in defensive efficiency and on offense they can still rely on their running game, which gains the second-most yards per game in the NFL. Turnovers were an issue for Thompson-Robinson in his lone start, as he tossed three interceptions and no touchdown. That could certainly rear its head against a Steelers defense that has 18 turnovers on the year, which is tied for the league lead, and could get safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) back this week. Kenny Pickett completed a season-low 50% of his attempts the last time these teams met and his already pedestrian passing numbers are down over the last few weeks. He hasnt thrown for 200 passing yards since Week 7 and he only has one total touchdown since then. The emergence of a reliable running game has helped Pittsburghs offense stay afloat during that stretch. Since the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs in 2021, Pittsburgh has won four out of the last five meetings between these rival teams. Cleveland is 4–1 at home this season — its lone loss was a 28–3 blowout to Baltimore in Thompson-Robinsons NFL debut. Verderames pick: Steelers -1.5, Over 33.5 (Pittsburgh 19, Cleveland 16)

Manzanos pick: Browns +1.5, Over 33.5 (Cleveland 23, Pittsburgh 22)

Woods pick: Steelers -1.5, Under 33.5 (Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13)

4. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Look for the Dolphins to figure out creative ways to get Tyreek Hill the football. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Nov. 19 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL

Spread: Raiders +12.5 (-110) | Dolphins -12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: LVR (+510) | MIA (-752)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Las Vegas is undefeated under interim coach Antonio Pierce. Granted, a pair of home wins over the New York teams isnt the same as going on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the NFLs highest-scoring offense, but somehow the Raiders have found their way back to .500 and they are in thick of the AFC playoff race. Miami lost to the Chiefs, 21–14, in Germany two weeks ago and fell to the Eagles, 31–17, on the road in Week 7 — their 31 combined points in those two losses is lower than their league-leading average (31.7). Las Vegas will likely put up less resistance than last years Super Bowl competitors, but the defense has performed better under Pierce. The Raiders are one of a handful of teams that allow fewer than 200 passing yards per game, a category that Miami leads the league in. Their run defense is among the NFLs worst, though, which is something the Dolphins could exploit — especially if rookie running back DeVon Achane returns this week. First-year quarterback Aidan OConnell has been serviceable since taking over as the starter in Sin City. However, the real upgrade on offense began with Josh Jacobs, whos coming off his two best games of the year. Miami is not a particularly daunting defensive matchup, but its unlikely Las Vegas can keep pace with the speed on the field Sunday in South Florida, which is why this is the largest spread of the week. Coming out of the bye after being held to a season-low point total, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had plenty of time to scheme up ways to deploy Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Raiders are also 1–4 on the road while the Dolphins are 4–0 with a gaudy plus-100 point differential. Verderames pick: Dolphins -12.5, Over 46.5 (Miami 34, Las Vegas 17)

Manzanos pick: Raiders +12.5, Under 46.5 (Miami 24, Las Vegas 20)

Woods pick: Dolphins -12.5, Over 46.5 (Miami 30, Las Vegas 17)