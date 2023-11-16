BASKETBALL

Warriors' Green suspended

The NBA has suspended Golden State's Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert around the neck "in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner," the league said Wednesday night. Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday's game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson -- all fined $25,000 by the league. But Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cost him $769,704 in forfeited salary. The incident started when Thompson and McDaniels "became entangled and were grabbing and pulling at one another's jerseys," the NBA said, and got further out of hand when Gobert got involved and put his arms around Thompson. Green got involved not long after that, wrapping his arm around Gobert's neck. Thompson and McDaniels were each assessed a technical foul and ejected, while Green was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 for grabbing Gobert. That category of flagrant comes with an automatic ejection, which was Green's second in Golden State's last three games.

Two convicted of fraud scheme

Former Boston Celtics forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis and ex-Piston Will Bynum were convicted by a New York jury on Wednesday in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Terrence Williams, a 2009 first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Nets, was sentenced in August to a decade in prison as a ringleader of the scheme. Prosecutors said doctors and dentists working with the players created fraudulent invoices that were submitted to the supplemental insurance plan for reimbursement. Davis, 37, was the SEC player of the year while leading LSU to the 2006 NCAA championship game. He was a member of the Celtics' 2008 NBA championship team during an eight-year pro career for Boston, Orlando and the Los Angeles Clippers. Bynum, 40, played parts of four seasons in the NBA with the Nets, Rockets, Kings and Celtics, averaging 7.1 points and 2.4 assists in 153 games.

FOOTBALL

Fields to start vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will have Justin Fields back at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions for a stretch of games that could be critical to his future with the team. Coach Matt Eberflus announced the move following four missed starts by Fields because of a right dislocated thumb. "Our plan is to start him on Sunday," Eberflus said. "He continues to progress this week. Returning to practice today is going to be a big part of the evaluation." A decision on Fields' fifth-year contract option is due next spring and the Bears can use this seven-week stretch to help decide if they want to go forward with Fields or possibly use one of their two first-round draft picks on a quarterback. Fields threw four touchdown passes in back-to-back starts against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, then was struggling in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings when he suffered the thumb injury. He has a career-best passer rating of 91.6 to go with 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions, while completing a career-best 61.7% of passes (100 of 162).

Northwestern rewards coach

Northwestern rewarded Coach David Braun for a remarkable turnaround following Pat Fitzgerald's firing in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal by removing the "interim" label from his job title on Wednesday. Hired in January as the team's defensive coordinator, Braun and the Wildcats (5-5, 3-4) are in a position few would have envisioned. Braun is the school's 30th head football coach. He is scheduled to address the media, along with Schill and Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg, today. At 38, Braun is the 10th-youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The only coach younger in the Big Ten is Purdue's Ryan Walters, who is 37.

BASEBALL

Brewers promote Murphy

After spending the last eight seasons as Craig Counsell's bench coach, Pat Murphy is taking over for his former boss as the Milwaukee Brewers manager. The Brewers announced they were promoting Murphy on Wednesday, a little over a week after the Chicago Cubs announced they had hired Counsell away from Milwaukee. Counsell's introductory news conference with the Cubs was Monday. The Brewers will hold an introductory news conference today for Murphy, who received a three-year contract. The Athletic first reported the Brewers were expected to hire Murphy. Murphy has big shoes to fill. Counsell set a Brewers record for career managerial wins and led the franchise to its longest run of sustained success, including four playoff berths over the last six seasons. Counsell took over as the Brewers manager when Ron Roenicke was fired in 2015. He hired Murphy as his bench coach following that 2015 season.

HOCKEY

Sabres' center sidelined

The Buffalo Sabres will be without Tage Thompson for a month if not longer after their top center had a shot go off his left wrist. Coach Don Granato didn't reveal the exact nature of the injury in providing the update following practice Wednesday. Thompson was injured a day earlier when he blocked Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy's shot midway through the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Thompson entered the game tied for second on the team with both six goals and 12 points. He has topped 37 goals in each of the past two seasons, and he is coming off a year in which he posted career-best numbers with 47 goals and 94 points. The Sabres (7-8-1) have lost two in a row and open a three-game road trip at Winnipeg on Friday night.





TENNIS

Bloodied Rublev falls

Andrey Rublev grew so frustrated during a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals on Wednesday at Turin, Italy that he repeatedly hit himself with his racket — so hard that he bloodied his left knee. Rublev had already slammed his racket to the ground during the opening game of the second set. Then when the Russian missed a shot to hand Alcaraz a break, he started beating himself as he walked to his chair and then used a towel to wipe the blood off. The second-ranked Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard who is already a two-time Grand Slam champion, ended an uncharacteristic three-match losing streak following losses to Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai, Roman Safiullin in Paris and Alexander Zverev in his debut match in Turin. While Rublev was virtually eliminated after losing both of his opening matches, Alcaraz boosted his chances of advancing from the round robin stage at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev, who secured his spot in the semifinals with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Zverev.



