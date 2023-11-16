Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 16, 1923

NASHVILLE -- Work will be started Monday clearing a site for a modern diamond mill to be operated near Mufreesboro by a New York banking house which Tuesday closed a deal for a 25-year lease on 50 acres in the field, according to W. J. Mauney, owner of the tract, who was in Nashville this morning. ... Under the contract obtained by the New York bank, actual mining work is to be started within a year, Mr. Mauney said.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1973

PETIT JEAN STATE PARK -- The state Parks and Tourism Commission agreed here Thursday to pay $711,450 to an estate that owns nearly all the land in the proposed Pinnacle Mountain State Park west of Little Rock. By eliminating a snag that developed earlier in the year on the price of the largest tract in the 1,300-acre park, the state apparently can start acquiring and developing the land soon.

25 years ago

Nov. 16, 1998

When Lynn Jenkins' father, Elmer, died on April 2, 1997, the son wrote an obituary, including all the standard information: descendants, career, time and place of funeral. Then the vice president of Roller funeral homes put his father's obituary into cyberspace. "All of our relatives back in Missouri have enjoyed being able to read it, and it will be there for as long as this company's around," said Jenkins of Little Rock. "Dad's obituary has had about 50 hits." In early 1997 the use of the World Wide Web for obituaries was just beginning. But now, more and more obituaries printed in newspapers are ending with the line, "For more information, see our Web site" with an address at the end.

10 years ago

Nov. 16, 2013

mTwo plaintiffs in one of several federal lawsuits lodged against Exxon Mobil this spring over a ruptured pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Mayflower neighborhood have settled their case against the company. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Friday granted a joint motion, filed Oct. 29 by attorneys for Jeff and Erin Born and Exxon, to dismiss the couple's claims against the company. The couple owned property at 31 N. Starlite Road, in the neighborhood of the March 29 rupture. They filed suit along with Watson-Watson, a Mayflower corporation that owns 13 acres on which the Shannon Plaza Shopping Center sits, and Southern Sporting Arms, a business located in the shopping center. The suit -- which continues with the remaining plaintiffs -- accuses Exxon of negligence, nuisance and trespassing, alleging that the company's remedial efforts, for which it used the shopping center parking lot, caused the plaintiffs economic losses. The details of the settlement were not disclosed in the joint motion.