Pinnacle Mountain State Park will close its current visitor center Saturday, Nov. 18 to move into the new visitor center on Nov. 28, the Arkansas State Parks division announced Thursday.

The closure will allow the staff the time to transfer and set-up workspaces, retail merchandise and visitor services at the new visitor center.

A passport rubbing station will be installed at the current visitor center to accommodate people looking to fill their Club 52 passports in the interim.