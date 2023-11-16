PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers set for 7A playoff rematch at Bryant

It's a position Rogers' football team knows all too well.

The Mounties (8-3) are back on the road for a Class 7A state quarterfinal showdown Friday against defending state champion Bryant (9-1). Rogers was in the same situation last year and had its season end with a 42-7 loss to the Hornets.

"I think that's what you get for being a No. 4 seed," Mounties Coach Chad Harbison said. "But we're just happy to be where we are and have another opportunity to go back down there. They're really good as always, so it's going to be a huge challenge. But we are looking forward to it."

Harbison said he thought his team played Bryant close for the first half of last year's contest before the Hornets eventually turned the game into a blowout. He said the Mounties will need to take advantage of every scoring opportunity available, something they didn't do that well during last year's game.

"We got into the red zone last year and we weren't able to score, which is still the case for a lot of teams against them," Harbison said. "I think when we have opportunities to get the ball in the end zone, we're going to have to find ways to score to stay in the game. I think that's the key to the game.

"They're very powerful offensively. I feel good about our defense. Our defense has played well all year along and playing as good as they have all year long. Obviously they have one of the best running backs in the state and a really good offensive line and good receiving corps. Their quarterback is back, so they're very talented."

-- Henry Apple

BENTONVILLE

Tigers enter fray

Bentonville had the benefits of a first-round bye last week, but that didn't mean the Tigers took the entire week off from practices.

Coach Jody Grant said the team used part of last week to work on fine-tuning some things as Bentonville (7-3) now heads into Friday's quarterfinal game at home against Cabot (7-4).

"We gave them a little bit of rest, but not much," Grant said. "We had some good practices, really focusing on ourselves with a lot of ones-on-ones and twos-on-twos. We did sprinkle some scout stuff in against both opponents.

"Really, the focus was on ourselves and getting better in areas where we needed to improve. On Thursday during the bye week, we just did situational things -- two-minute drills, driving down the field and getting into a position to kick a field goal. All of these things have shown up in the past, and we just revisited that stuff."

Cabot is a team Bentonville has come acquainted with in recent years. They have met five times since 2001, and the past two meetings have been decided in the final minutes -- with Cabot winning in 2022 and Bentonville taking a 15-13 decision last year on Logan Tymeson's last-second field goal.

"We've been fortunate to have them here every time," Grant said. "Cabot is a typical Cabot football team. They play hard and they are very well-coached, disciplined and they present a really nice matchup.

"As we introduce Cabot this week, we have to make sure our players understand what we are up against. It's a hard-nosed, blue-collar football team that plays really good."

-- Henry Apple

FAYETTEVILLE

Rematch set in 7A

Beating a team twice in one season is difficult, especially against a quality team like Fort Smith Southside.

That's the challenge facing Fayetteville (10-0), which will host Southside (7-4) in a second-round game in the Class 7A state playoffs Friday night.

Fayetteville beat Southside 45-31 in a 7A-West Conference game at Fort Smith on Oct. 6. Fayetteville used three turnovers by the Mavericks to score 21 points and open a 28-17 halftime lead. But Fayetteville can't count on similar mistakes from Southside (7-4), which produced more total yards (489-410) than the Bulldogs in the first meeting.

"Playing Southside for a second time this year will be a challenge for us," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "They are well-coached and will present some uniquenesses with what they do on both sides of the ball."

While Fayetteville received a first-round bye, Southside traveled to Jonesboro and eliminated the Hurricane, 53-27. Southside quarterback Carter Zimmerman accounted for four touchdowns for the Mavericks, who also received touchdown runs from Isaac Gregory and Amari Tucker.

Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey started slowly against Southside before he warmed up and finished 17 for 31 with 252 yards yards and 5 touchdowns against the Mavericks. Lindsey was on target start to finish his last time out, when he threw for 337 yards and 7 touchdowns to 6 different receivers in a 56-28 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

-- Rick Fires

SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Saints make trek

Shiloh Christian will depart Northwest Arkansas at 9:30 a.m. Friday to make the trip across the state for a 7 p.m. Class 5A playoff game at Valley View in Jonesboro.

The Saints (9-2) will break up the trip, according to Shiloh Christian Coach Tucker Barnard, first stopping for lunch in Conway, then making another stop at Searcy High School for a walk-through. After that, the team will travel the rest of the way to Valley View.

"It'll be fun," Barnard said. "We're doing everything we can do to be ready over here."

Barnard said he has been impressed with what he's seen on Valley View (10-1), the 5A-East Conference champion. The Blazers have won 10 straight games since losing 55-40 at Harding Academy on Aug. 25.

"Obviously [when] you put together 10 wins, you're doing stuff right," Barnard said. "They're a really talented team. Their quarterback [Carson Turley] is a dude. We've got to figure out how to slow him down a little bit. At least two receivers look really explosive."

Then there's Blazers linebacker Brian Huff (6-3, 230) who's committed to Missouri.

"That's a big old guy, man," Barnard said. "He can really go. Obviously he can really run. We've got to figure out a plan. Those are the kind of guys you have to figure out how you're going to go at them."

-- Graham Thomas

GRAVETTE

Lions head to Rivercrest

Gravette Coach Kelby Bohannon's message last week to the Lions was to not be satisfied with simply hosting a playoff game.

The coach's challenge was received as the Lions throttled Stuttgart 55-10 in a Class 4A opening-round game at Gravette.

As the Lions (7-4) travel to Rivercrest (9-2) to this week's second-round game, he said the theme is the same, to not be satisfied with just winning a playoff game.

"We're working to build a program where making a deep run in the playoffs is the norm," Bohannon said, "and our kids have bought into that."

Several Lions had big games in the win over the Ricebirds. The Lions rushed 36 times for 421 yards and 5 touchdowns, led by quarterback Gabe Holmes, who had 12 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 11 of 14 passes for 140 yards and 3 scores.

"I mean to look at how he lost the the starting quarterback spot and moved back to wide receiver, then to get thrown back out there after losing starter Cam Bedwell to injury in the Lincoln game," Bohannon said. "Gabe has done a great job and been a huge part of our offensive success."

Kyler Austin had 11 carries for 112 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Kayden Brown had four carries for 76 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards a a touchdown.

Freshman safety J.D. Beem intercepted two passes and had 93 return yards off the picks along with eight tackles.

-- Graham Thomas

LINCOLN

A second chance

Lincoln will require a better frame of mind when the Wolves face Ozark a second time this season.

Ozark won handily 44-7 when the teams met in a 4A- 1Conference game at Ozark on Oct. 6. The Wolves were coming off a 36-34 defeat at home the week before to Gravette, which rallied for the win, and the disappointment of that loss carried over against Ozark.

Lincoln (8-3) will be entirely focused on Ozark (9-2) in the rematch, especially with the stakes so high in the Class 4A state playoffs.

"We are really excited and grateful for the opportunity to play Ozark again," Lincoln Coach Reed Mendoza said. "We will be ready to play."

Lincoln won 39-28 at Heber Springs last week in a first-round game. Kale Jones led the way when he rushed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 attempts. Jones also caught 3 passes for 23 yards and he completed a pass for a 2-yard touchdown.

Ball protection is a key against Ozark (9-2), which turned four turnovers into points last week to eliminate Lamar 35-20 from the Class 4A state playoffs. Quarterback Koby Wilbanks led Ozark offensively with 20 carries for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wilbanks also passed for 88 yards and two scores.

-- Rick Fires