PREP FOOTBALL: Zimmerman key to Fort Smith Southside offense

Fort Smith Southside's record-breaking rushing attack starts with senior quarterback Carter Zimmerman.

Zimmerman spurred the offense last Friday night in Southside's 53-27 win at Jonesboro to open the Class 7A playoffs.

"It was fun," Zimmerman said. "We controlled everything. The offense played good, the defense play good and had some key takeaways."

Zimmerman had his best game since taking over as starting quarterback midway through last season with eight carries for 84 yards and touchdown runs of 3, 6, and 31 yards. He also threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to George Herrell for Southside's first points.

Zimmerman shares the offensive limelight with running backs Isaac Gregory and Amari Tucker. Gregory has rushed for 1,050 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Tucker has run for Southside single-season record 1,826 yards with 20 touchdowns.

But Zimmerman is also a threat in the backfield with 600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

"It opens it up for everybody," he said. "As soon as you forget about one person, then they're going to gash you. You have to prepare for them, and it opens up the windows for the other guys. It's hard to stop."

Zimmerman was selected to participate in Boys State during the summer.

"I loved Boys State," Zimmerman said. "I was just going to do it because it would look good on a resume'. Then I got there and met some of the coolest guys ever. There were people that I wouldn't have necessarily approached if I wasn't there but you're in that situation where you're trying to make friends. I made some good friends that I still talk to."

Zimmerman was selected for two different groups during the week.

"We could run for whatever position we wanted," Zimmerman said. "I ran for Student Council and House of Representatives, and got put on both of those. You build relationships, and they end up voting for you. It was a lot of fun."

Friday, Zimmerman will lead his team into the second round of the playoff against 7A-West foe Fayetteville, which defeated Southside 45-31 in early October. Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey has thrown for 47 touchdown passes, which is close to a single-season record in the state's largest classification. Five of them came against Southside's secondary.

"We have to play our zone and make sure nobody gets behind us," senior defensive back Braxton Canada said. "Their quarterback can really throw it. He can throw it 60 or 70 yards easily. We struggled with them the first time."

Devin Huggins intercepted two passes on Friday night, returning one 80 yards for a touchdown. Southside has nine interceptions this season and recovered seven fumbles but had none against Fayetteville in the first meeting.

VAN BUREN

One road trip down

The Pointers took one of the longest trips in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, going literally from one side of the state to the other.

They definitely packed the offense and defense for the trip.

"Really, it was a good showing in all three phases of the game," Van Buren Coach Moe Henry said. "The offense, defense and special teams were able to go out and they were able to see some of the things we were telling them kind of came to fruition to be able to execute some of the things that we had schemed in all three phases of the game."

Peyton Pschier blocked a punt early, which jump started the Pointers to four second-quarter touchdowns and a 27-17 halftime lead on the way to a 55-32 win at West Memphis.

Van Buren rushed for 200 yards, behind Cam Keller's 175-yard, two-touchdown performance, and threw for 363 yards, behind senior quarterback Bryce Perkins.

"It was a lot of fun getting after it and scoring a lot of points," Perkins said. "We're a confident football team right now. Our receivers have been able to get behind defenses, and when we do catch it short, they're able to get a lot of YAC [yards after catch] yards. We're keeping it simple, and they're doing a great job getting open, and I've got a lot of time back there, too."

Friday's performance was the most balanced as far as rushing and passing this season for the Pointers. Perkins has also been balanced in distributing the ball with six Pointers catching passes, and all are capable of those yards after catch.

The offensive balance starts up front where Chasen Thibodeaux is the only senior offensive lineman.

"It was my first playoff win, so being the only senior on the offensive line that was pretty special to get to lead the guys," said Thibodeaux, the leader on the line that allowed no sacks Friday and helped the Pointers rolled up 563 yards of offense.

"We had a lot of young guys on the O-line, so we were pretty worried," Thibodeaux said. "They've got a guy that's been offered by Cincinnati and another that's all-state. We stepped up to the challenge and blocked them pretty well."

On Friday, Van Buren travels to Little Rock Christian, which won at Van Buren 58-3 in October.

MANSFIELD

Tigers hit the road

The Tigers ran into the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with another bruising ground game.

Mansfield had 36 carries for 362 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in a 57-22 win over Centerpoint.

"We're never satisfied, but we played pretty well," Mansfield Coach Whit Overton said. "That's what we want to do. We probably ran the option as good as we've run it all year. We took advantage of some things."

Fullback Tyler Turnipseed pounded out 159 yards on 14 carries with 3 touchdowns. Slotback Daniel Burton had 9 carries for 121 yards and 2 scores. Quarterback Jeremy Strozier spurred the option attack with two touchdowns runs, and slot back Andrew Burton added another.

"The last couple of weeks, people have loaded up to stop Daniel," Overton said. "That leaves the inside a little open for us, and Tyler has been taking advantage of that."

Mansfield went over the 3,000-yard rushing mark for the season Friday and is averaging 295 yards per game on the ground.

Friday, Mansfield takes the long bus trip to northeast Arkansas to Hoxie, which went 10-0 during the regular season.

Senior quarterback Kayden Glenn leads Hoxie. Against Walnut Ridge in the game for the conference championship in the last game of the regular season, Glenn ran for four touchdowns and threw two. In a 41-6 win over Melbourne last week in the playoffs, Glenn was 7-for-7 passing for 164 yards and four scores. He's close to reaching the rarity of passing and rushing for at least 20 touchdowns in a season with 24 touchdown passes and 19 rushing scores.

ALMA

Airedales finish vs. best

Coach Rusty Bush was pleased with the Airedale's effort against the best two teams in Class 5A to finish the season.

Alma played Shiloh Christian for the 5A-West championship in the regular-season finale and then played No. 1 Little Rock Parkview at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

"That's these kids, and the standards they expect and we expect," Alma coach Rusty Bush said. "When you start in the winter, the spring and the summer, that's the kind of things you demand, and it's really easy with these kids."

The Airedales lost to Parkview 35-0 but with a gallant effort.

"I wasn't concerned about effort at all," Bush said. "I was just concerned about what we lined up across from and the talent level that was over there. Our kids embraced it and enjoyed the fact that we got to play at War Memorial Stadium."

The 5A-West schedule will change dramatically from the last two years but return some familiar names with likely Greenbrier, Morrilton, and Vilonia, joining Alma, Harrison, Farmington, Clarksville and Pea Ridge. The official conference alignments will be announced by the Arkansas Activities Association following the state championship games due to the Competitive Equity Factor, which affects the private school classifications.

Alma will continue to play Van Buren and Siloam Springs in nonconference play, but Pryor, Okla., will not be an opponent.