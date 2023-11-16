HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES AND ROUNDUPS

Wednesday's scores

Boys

Dardanelle 40, Greenwood 36

Farmington 64, Lake Hamilton 52

Flippin 64, Alpena 47

Yellville-Summit 58, Norfork 56

Girls

Marshall 73, Mountain Pine 48

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

FLIPPIN 64, ALPENA 47 Rilyn Robins had 16 points and six rebounds for Flippin (6-3) during its Arvest Tournament. Hayden Jones scored 14 points and snagged seven rebounds for Alpena (4-6).

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 58, NORFORK 56 Hunter Hickerson scored 18 points for Yellville-Summit (1-2) in a close game in the Arvest Tournament in Flippin. Noah Layton had 12 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Isaiah Morris led Norfork (4-8) with 19 points and six rebounds, and Layne Scalf tallied 14 points and five rebounds. Cory Jines also had 12 points.

GIRLS

MARSHALL 73, MOUNTAIN PINE 48 Miley Harris scored 15 points as Marshall (3-2) was victorious at the First Service Bank Classic in Clinton. Izzy Harness scored 13 points for the Lady Bobcats. Shyanne Cardenas has 11 points and Makayla Smith finished with 10 points for Mountain Pine (1-3).

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

ALMA 56, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 44 Easton Boggs had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Alma (1-0) in its first game of the season. Miles Kendrick scored 12 points and Camden Curd totaled 11 points for the Airedales. Carmani Smith also contributed with 5 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

CONCORD 58, TIMBO 29 Eric Welch led Concord (9-1, 1-0 1A-1) with 15 points. Reece Bracey scored nine points, while Tyson Conner and Ben Lerew each tallied eight points for the Pirates. Kaleb Patrick scored 13 points for Timbo (1-9, 0-2).

FORREST CITY 81, MARIANNA 64 Laquincy Allen's 19 points were crucial for Marianna (0-2), but the Trojans still suffered their second loss of the year. Dekylon Arnold added 14 points and eight rebounds in defeat.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 77, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 42 Marco Smith scored 13 points and Derek Sheppard netted 12 points as Northside (1-0) handed first-year Coach McKenzie Pierce his first win with the program during the First Service Bank Classic in Clinton. Haze Hulse finished with 20 points for South Side Bee Branch (7-4).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 58, MOUNTAIN PINE 57 Wyatt Clem scored 17 points to assist Fountain Lake (2-1), which rallied from a 26-25 halftime deficit. Dillon Dettmering, whose basket with five seconds left was the eventual game-winner, added 15 points and Brayden Buss had nine points in the victory.

HARRISON 59, DARDANELLE 47 Cole Cecil led Harrison (1-1) with his 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in its victory. Ryder Scribner had 13 points and eight assists, and Hayden Martin finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Goblins. Chance Lorenz added nine points and four assists in the win.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 57, MILLS 47 Walker Lewis led Catholic (1-0) with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in its win over the Comets. Wallace Landrum had nine points, and Maddox Cliff countered with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Rockets.

MARMADUKE 68, BATESVILLE 37 Blake Gipson nearly outscored the Pioneers by himself as he finished with 36 points in a win for Marmaduke (6-2). John McAlister had 17 points for the Greyhounds as well.

MORRILTON 59, CABOT 52 Jacorey Mosley turned in 30 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists as Morrilton (2-0) held on to beat the Panthers.

PARAGOULD 80, MANILA 61 Three players finished in double figures for Manila (0-1) in its loss to the Rams. Carson Baltimore scores 22 points, while Rex Farmer and Luke Kirk had 18 points each for the Lions.

RIVERVIEW 81, LONOKE 53 Tadrian Baker put up 26 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for Riverview (1-0) as it drilled the Jackrabbits on the road. Tucker Cunningham also scored 26 points and Tristian Cunningham provided 10 points for the Raiders.

ROSE BUD 55, MELBOURNE 53 (OT) Bryce Walls' putback with seven seconds left in overtime allowed Rose Bud (1-1) to escape. Walls had 18 points for the game, while Blake Bradley and Tanner Rooks each scored 12 points for the Ramblers. Brennon Burch logged 17 points for Melbourne (0-1), and both Hayden Edwards and Malcolm Hammack each tallied 14 points for the Bearkatz.

RURAL SPECIAL 57, CALICO ROCK 38 Kasen Stevens churned out 21 points in a 19-point rout for Rural Special (2-6, 1-0 1A-2) in a victory over Calico Rock. Cole Linville scored 15 points, and Brayden Watts dropped in eight points for the Rebels.

RUSSELLVILLE 61, WATSON CHAPEL 58 Cam Frazier posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Russellville (2-0). Luke Stump finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for the Cyclones.

GIRLS

BAUXITE 69, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 7 Kennedy Ballard had 32 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals to boost Bauxite (1-2), which had dropped its previous two games before whipping the Lady Warriors.

BRYANT 71, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 51 Brilynn Findley and Austyn Oholendt both scored 11 points to elevate Bryant (3-0) over the Lady Cardinals. Eryn Carter and India Robinson each added 10 points for the Lady Hornets.

CROSS COUNTY 62, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 24 Avery Forrester logged a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Cross County (2-1) cruised. Kaylie Witt finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Lady Thunderbirds.

MELBOURNE 61, ROSE BUD 32 A 20-point performance from Kylea Morgan served as a difference-maker for Melbourne (2-2). Kallie Thornton scored 12 points for the Lady Bearkatz. Taylor Wilhite had 17 points for Rose Bud (0-2).

RURAL SPECIAL 69, CALICO ROCK 41 Kendall Kocher scored 18 points to enable Rural Special (3-3, 1-0 1A-2) to run past the Lady Pirates. Rieley Sutterfield had 17 points and Emma Goins tacked on 10 points for the Lady Rebels. Aubrey Linville and Rayleigh Turner also had eight points apiece in the win.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 56, PIGGOTT 44 Katelyn Graddy scored 22 points in a tough win for Sloan-Hendrix (6-4). Hayden Matheny scored 16 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 46, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 26 Jewel Walley and Aubrey Lankford each had 15 points as South Side Bee Branch (3-7) waltzed past the Lady Eagles. Chaning Thorn collected 12 points for the Lady Hornets. Eden Murphree notched a team-high 11 points for West Side Greers Ferry (3-4).

VILONIA 68, GREENWOOD 63 Maddie Mannion finished with 20 points and seven rebounds as Vilonia (3-1) beat the Lady Bulldogs in a rematch of last year's Class 5A state title game. Sidni Middleton had 20 points for the Lady Eagles. Brooklyn Woolsey scored 21 points for Greenwood (0-1).

