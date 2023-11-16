School news: UALR announces spring grads

Omicron Delta Kappa

Leyton Elmore, a native of Fort Smith, was recently initiated into the United States Military Academy Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced its spring 2023 graduates. They included:

Emma Hunt of Greenwood, Graduate Certificate in Gerontology and Master of Social Work; Tommi Ballance of Waldron, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Ronald Boyd of Fort Smith, Master of Science in Business Information Systems and Analytics; Hannah Brewer of Van Buren, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Courtney Cates of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in Professional and Technical Writing; Kelly Chaney of Fayetteville, Doctor of Education in Educational Administration.

Brittany Chue of Springdale, Master of Public Service in Public Service; Robert Cowgur of Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts in History; William Cravey of Greenwood, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Vidya Desai of Lowell, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; David Douglas of Rogers, Master of Science in Information Science; Josie Ellen-Shearer of Omaha, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Jennifer Frazee of Rogers, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Alexis Gershon of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Nichole Hamilton of Clarksville, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Erin Hartley of Hackett, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Rebecca Hennon of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Heather High of Bella Vista, Graduate Certificate in Teaching The Gifted and Talented; Jacob Holloway of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Aaliyah Jackson of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Emmelia Kitkoski of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Anna Long of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Maria Martinez of Fort Smith, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Katie Matthews of Bentonville, Master of Public Service in Public Service; John Mccollum of Magazine, Master of Arts in Counseling; Brenda Morris of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Dalton Nesbitt of Garfield, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Jan Nielsen of Van Buren, Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Bijal Patel of Siloam Springs, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Dante Pellin of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in History; Amy Perez of Rogers, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Wendi Pittman of Springdale, Graduate Certificate in Teaching The Gifted and Talented; Stephanie Quiroz of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Asher Rackley of Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Madison Richardson of Mount Judea, Master of Arts in Counseling; Jennifer Rodriguez of Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in Applied Communication Studies; Emilee Ross of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Alexander Sohn of Springdale, Bachelor of Science in Information Science; Samuel Stubbs of Centerton, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Cassondra Tidwell-Basham of Huntington, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Tarah Verkamp of Charleston, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Keiyonah Wade of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mary Williams of Lowell, Master of Social Work in Social Work.

