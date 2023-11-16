Second suspect arrested in September killing at UALR apartment complex

A second suspect in a Sept. 9 killing at a University of Arkansas Little Rock apartment complex was in custody in Arkansas on Thursday after being arrested in Tarrant County, Texas, records show.

Rayshawn Allen, 19, was booked in the Pulaski County jail on Monday.

Allen faces a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of Cornelius Johnson, 24, who was killed at the University Village apartments at 3200 Coleman Place. Donte Blackmon, 19, was arrested on the day of the shooting and faces an identical charge.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said police with that agency have been assisting with the investigation. That was confirmed by UALR Police Chief Regina Wade-Carter.

Edwards said he thought that U.S. marshals had arrested Allen earlier this month, but couldn’t provide details.

According to an affidavit written by a Little Rock police detective, Johnson was shot after an argument over Johnson's backpack came to blows. Allen and Black then fled to Philander Smith University, where Allen was a student, the affidavit states.

Both Allen and Blackmon have pleaded innocent in Little Rock District Court, court records show.



