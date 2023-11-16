The nation in brief: 8 arrested in fatal beating of teenager

8 arrested in fatal beating of teenager

LAS VEGAS -- A 17-year-old high school student in Las Vegas was beaten to death in an alleyway around the corner from campus by 10 of his classmates between the ages of 13 and 17, a prearranged fight that authorities said broke out over a pair of headphones and a vape pen.

Eight of the students were arrested Tuesday by Las Vegas police and the FBI on suspicion of murder. They were not immediately identified because they are under 18.

Las Vegas police said they haven't yet been able to identify the two remaining students, who will also face murder charges. The police department released images of the teenagers, asking for help from the public to identify them.

On Wednesday afternoon, as classes ended for the day and students were leaving campus, a small memorial with flowers and eight candles sat against a fence in the alleyway where Jonathan Lewis Jr. was killed.

Rancho High School principal Darlin Delgado said in a letter this week to parents that support and resources were available for students and staff members as the beating "has and will continue to impact our school community."

A family court judge on Wednesday ordered four of the students who are 16 or older to be transferred to the adult court system, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Hearings will be held at later dates to determine if the students under 16 will be charged as adults.

Hunter Biden asks for subpoena OK

WASHINGTON -- Hunter Biden asked a judge on Wednesday to approve subpoenas for documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials related to whether political pressure wrongly influenced the criminal case against him.

Biden's attorneys allege there were "certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied" by Trump to his then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue.

While charges against President Joe Biden's son were not brought until this year, the investigation into his taxes and a gun purchase began in 2018, while Trump, a Republican, was still president.

The court filing cites public comments made by Trump, information from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and details from Barr's book in which he described bubbling tension after Trump tried to pressure him over the status of the Hunter Biden probe.

The push for subpoenas comes as defense attorneys fight the federal firearms case filed against Hunter Biden, who is accused of breaking laws against drug users having guns. He has pleaded innocent, and the case is on a track toward a possible trial in 2024 while his father, a Democrat who defeated Trump in 2020, is campaigning for reelection.

The subpoenas would seek documents and other communications about the investigation, including its origins and charging decisions. Representatives for Trump and the three former top Justice Department officials did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

13-year-old killer gets 12 years in prison

DALLAS -- A 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration, authorities said.

A judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings over what punishment the boy should face in the rare murder case against a child, according to Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney's office. He will start the sentence in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and he may later be transferred to the state's adult prison system.

The boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, faced sentences ranging from probation to 40 years behind bars. In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle.

The child's lawyer, Seth Fuller, said the yearslong prison sentence "matches the 'eye for an eye' sentiment I have come to expect from rural Texas counties."

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas.

3.6 magnitude tremors rattle 4 states

STANDARD, Ill. -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled northern Illinois and parts of three other states early Wednesday, awakening some residents and spurring reports to 911 about homes shaking, the U.S. Geological Survey and police said.

The small earthquake was detected about 4:41 a.m. local time and was centered about six-tenths of a mile south-southeast of Standard, Ill., a town that's about 100 miles southwest of downtown Chicago, the federal agency said.

The temblor occurred about 2.9 miles below the Earth's surface. People living as far away as southern Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northwest Indiana reported that they felt the quake, said Jessica Jobe, a research geologist with USGS.

She said "weak to moderate" shaking was reported across that region but the USGS had received no reports of damage.



