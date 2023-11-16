Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas Department of Community Correction

Josue Urena, 24, of 2215 W. Alpine Circle in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Urena was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Ashtin Wilson, 25, of 93 W. Village Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with permitting child abuse. Wilson was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Joshua Thayer, 30, of 1809 W. Wood Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Thayer was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.