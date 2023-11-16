UAPB’s Atkins is picked for game

The 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl will include some Pine Bluff flavor.

Senior University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offensive tackle Ryan Atkins was announced Wednesday as one of this year's Legacy Bowl participants.

This will be the third edition of the game, which provides NFL Draft-eligible HBCU football players a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the draft.

This year's game will be held Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Atkins is a graduate student from Gary, Indiana. He transferred to UAPB in 2020 after beginning his career at Garden City Community College.

He was a preseason second team all-SWAC selection prior to this season.

Former UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry played in last year's HBCU Legacy Bowl, and five other Golden Lions played in the inaugural game in 2022.

The game is presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.