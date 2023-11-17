The world in brief: Rescuers search fallen Russian building

Rescuers search fallen Russian building

Part of a residential building collapsed Thursday in southern Russia, killing one woman and sparking a search for any residents who might be trapped in the rubble, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Most residents in the southern city of Astrakhan already had evacuated because of what was described as a grinding sound in the building, Tass said. The emergency ministry said it had received information about cracks appearing just before the structure collapsed.

More than 200 people, including more than 35 children, were evacuated, the news agency said.

The Astrakhan region's deputy governor, Oleg Knyazev, said authorities had ruled out a gas explosion, and that the building's structure was to blame. The residential block was built in 1962, Tass said.

Photos and video shared online by Russian state news agencies showed the partially collapsed building and rescuers searching through rubble. In one video, rescuers called for silence as they tried to hear whether any trapped person was making sounds.

6 nations seek to join Myanmar hearings

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Five European countries and Canada are seeking to join a case brought by Gambia at the United Nations' highest court that accuses Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The International Court of Justice said Thursday that Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK had joined with Canada in filing a "declaration of intervention in the case." The Maldives filed a separate declaration.

Under the court's rules, the declarations mean those countries will be able to make legal arguments in the case brought in 2019 following international outrage at the treatment of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority. Hundreds of thousands fled to neighboring Bangladesh amid a brutal crackdown by Myanmar forces.

Gambia argued that it and Myanmar are both parties to the 1948 convention outlawing genocide and that all signatories have a duty to ensure it is enforced. It asked the court to declare Myanmar in breach of the convention.

The court has already ruled it has jurisdiction, though hearings in the case have not been scheduled.

Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in 2017 in the aftermath of an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighboring Bangladesh. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of Rohingya homes.

Five face trial in sales of altered aircraft

BERLIN -- Five people including the founder of the Blackwater security firm went on trial in Austria on Thursday, accused of exporting two crop-spraying aircraft that were alleged to have been refitted for military purposes without required permits.

The trial in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna, stems from an investigation into a local company, Airborne Technologies GmbH, which fits out aircraft with sensors and other equipment.

Prosecutors say that two Ayres Thrush agricultural aircraft were equipped with armor, extra tanks and a special camera that could be used for marking and illuminating targets. They say one was sent to Malta in 2014 with Kenya as its declared destination and landed in troubled South Sudan, while the other was sent to Bulgaria in 2015.

The defendants are accused of violating Austria's law on war material by exporting such equipment without permission. One of the defendants, an Australian pilot, is accused of flying the two planes across Austria's borders, while the four other defendants allegedly participated in the deal. They are Blackwater founder Erik Prince, two managers at Airborne Technologies and a trained pilot who allegedly was an adviser.

All pleaded not guilty as the trial started, the Austria Press Agency reported.

26 dead in Chinese coal mine office fire

BEIJING -- A fire broke out in a coal mining company building in a northern Chinese city on Thursday, killing 26 people and injuring at least 38, Chinese state media reported.

Rescue personnel evacuated dozens of people from the building, according to state media.

The building belongs to Yongju Coal Company and is in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region.

Videos circulating on social media, some of which were shown on state broadcaster CCTV, showed flames and heavy plumes of smoke coming out of a four-story concrete building. Some people were shown escaping the building by climbing down drain pipes.

Those dead were almost all workers, according to local media outlet Fengmian News.

The fire was first reported around 6:50 a.m. and had been put out by mid-afternoon, according to the local emergency management department.

Authorities have detained several people believed to be responsible for the fire, and an investigation was ongoing, state media said.

The fire appeared to have started in the shower area of a building with offices and dormitories, local news outlet Hongxing News reported.



