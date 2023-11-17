The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 16, 2023

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-23-95. Reliance Health Care, Inc.; Ovation Health Systems, Inc.; RHC Operations, Inc.; Eagle Health Systems, Inc.; GNNC, Inc., d/b/a Gosnell Therapy and Living; SRCNC, Inc., d/b/a The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation; BVNC, Inc., d/b/a Mountain Meadows Health and Rehabilitation; SLNC, Inc., d/b/a Southfork River Therapy and Living; Nashville Nursing and Rehab, Inc.; Beebe Retirement Center, Inc.; WCNC, Inc., d/b/a Katherine's Place at Wedington; GVNC, Inc., d/b/a Gassville Therapy and Living; MHCNC, Inc., d/b/a Care Manor Nursing and Rehab; MHHNC, Inc., d/b/a Hiram Shaddox Geriatric Health and Rehab; NWA Nursing Center, LLC, d/b/a The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows; FPNC, Inc., d/b/a Twin Lakes Therapy and Living; TXKNC, Inc., d/b/a Bailey Creek Health and Rehab; Westwood Health and Rehab, Inc.; Bryan M. Adams; Anthony Brandon Adams; John Ellis; Gena Turner; Amy Rollins; and Andrea Neil v. Katherine Jones Mitchell, as Special Administrator of the Estate of John L. Mitchell, Deceased; Barbara Ann Phillips, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Barbara Jean Crowe, Deceased; Michael Askue, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Debra Irene Watkins, Deceased; Martha Gray Donnell; Jessie Marie Melton, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Vernie Marie Graveline, Deceased; Dale Fountain, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Laura Fountain, Deceased; Mike Mims, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Mary Mims, Deceased; Betty Sue Bradford; Kristin McCuistion; Billy Ray Brewer; Lois Henley; Heather Staton; Peggy Howerton, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Melvin Howerton, Deceased; Tammie Skaggs, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Patricia Ann San Migel, Deceased; Mary Molitor, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Willard Molitor, Deceased; Steve Harrelson, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Harvey "Curtis" Jones; Jana Dawn Smith, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Donald Keith Smith, Deceased; and Andy Wiggs, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Harold Lee Wiggs, Deceased, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Appeal dismissed. Special Justice Tiffany Milligan Brown joins. Baker, J., concurs. Hudson, J., dissents. Womack, J., not participating