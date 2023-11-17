Biden stresses U.S. commitment to trade at summit





SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden on Thursday made America's case to national leaders and CEOs attending the Asia-Pacific summit that the United States is committed to high standards in trade and to partnerships that will benefit economies across the Pacific.

"We're not going anywhere," he declared.

Fresh off his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden also told business leaders that the U.S. was "de-risking and diversifying" but not "decoupling" from Beijing -- but he did not mince words in suggesting the U.S. and friends in the Pacific could offer businesses a better option than China. He also noted that U.S. economies had invested some $50 billion in fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies in 2023, including in clean energy technologies, aviation and cybersecurity.

"This is not all kumbaya, but it's straightforward," Biden said. "We have real differences with Beijing when it comes to maintaining a fair and level economic playing field and protecting your intellectual property."

Biden sought to send a clear message about American leadership as business leaders grapple with the risks of doing businesses in the midst of wars in the Middle East and Europe and a still shaky post-pandemic economy. He was also spending time on Thursday letting Asia-Pacific leaders know that the U.S. is committed to nurturing economic ties throughout the region.

Biden later posed for the traditional "family photo" with other leaders of APEC, the group that includes 21 economies.

Biden in his remarks to the CEOs sought to highlight his administration's efforts to strengthen ties with the region. APEC members have invested $1.7 trillion in the U.S. economy, supporting some 2.3 million American jobs. U.S. companies, in turn, have invested about $1.4 trillion in APEC economies.

Later, during talks with APEC leaders at a working lunch, Biden spoke about efforts funded by his Inflation Reduction Act to improve sustainability, climate change and clean energy infrastructure in the U.S.

"I encourage everyone around this table to also take strong national actions," Biden said. "It will take all of us to meet this moment."

The U.S. hasn't hosted the annual leaders' summit -- started in 1993 by President Bill Clinton -- since 2011. The group met virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders did gather in Bangkok last year, but Biden skipped the summit because his granddaughter was getting married, and he sent Vice President Kamala Harris in his place.

The annual leaders' conference brings together heads of nations and other top economic and diplomatic leaders. Biden told those who gathered Wednesday evening at a welcome party that today's challenges were unlike those faced by previous APEC leaders.

Biden also sought to underscore that he was seeking to responsibly manage the United States' strained relationship with China, one day after he and Xi sat down for more than four hours of talks at bucolic Filoli Estate outside of San Francisco.

"A stable relationship between the world's two largest economies is not merely good for the two economies but for the world," Biden said. "A stable relationship. It's good for everyone."

SUMMIT PROTESTS

Demonstrations in and around APEC continued on Thursday. Hours before leaders were to gather at the Moscone Center for the summit, protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war were detained by police after shutting down all traffic over a major commuting bridge heading into San Francisco.

About 250 pro-Palestinian protesters blocked off traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours Thursday, with some people chaining themselves together across lanes and shutting down a vital Bay Area route during the busy morning commute.

Protesters blocked the westbound lanes of the bridge, heading into San Francisco, and chanted, "Cease-fire now!" while others unfurled a large banner that read "No military aid to Israel," according to videos posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Arab Resource & Organizing Center, one of the groups involved in the protest.

Protesters at the bridge told The Los Angeles Times that their goal was to disrupt the conference and draw the attention of world leaders, especially Biden, to the armed conflict and deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

"(Biden) is neglecting the community who is calling for a cease-fire, and as long as they are being ignored, community members are willing to shut it down week after week," said Rami Abdelkarim, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, one of the organizations that helped coordinate the protest.

Some protesters, with signs on their backs that read, "The people demand a cease fire," lay down across lanes on the busy bridge, while others unfurled a large white banner that read "Genocide" in red block letters.

Although lanes were not blocked on the eastbound lanes, traffic in both directions was affected, said California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel.

Protesters began blocking lanes on the bridge about 7:40 a.m., said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay, bringing traffic headed into San Francisco to a halt.

By noon, the CHP said all westbound lanes were reopened.

Barclay said it was unclear how many police officers responded to the protest, but that "a large amount of personnel" were called to help clear the bridge. Several CHP officers were deployed wearing protective gear, he said.

GLOBAL VULNERABILITY

After decades of trade built on the premise of keeping prices low, accessing new markets and maximizing profits, many companies are now finding a vulnerable global economy. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts aren't helping matters.

The covid-19 pandemic exposed frailties in their supply chains. Climate change has intensified natural disasters that can close factories. The Israel-Hamas war and Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion have generated new financial risks, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence could change how companies operate and displace workers.

Xi too met with American business leaders -- at a $2,000-per-plate dinner Wednesday evening. It was a rare opportunity for the business leaders as they seek clarification on Beijing's expanding security rules that could choke foreign investment.

"There is plenty of room for our cooperation, and we are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes," he told them, according to an English language translation.

Xi did not address the APEC CEOs meeting but instead sent a lengthy "written speech" in which he wrote that "forcing uniformity will not advance cooperation in the region" and declared that China was looking for stability during a moment of "turbulence and change" in the world.

"The region cannot and should not be an arena for geopolitical rivalry, still less should it be plunged into a new cold war or camp-based confrontation," Xi wrote.

Biden and Xi understand that the complicated ties between the two nations have major global impacts. Their meeting Wednesday at a Northern California estate was in part an effort to show the world that while they are global economic competitors, the U.S. and China aren't rivals seeking conflict.

White House officials said Biden has been bolstered by signs the U.S. economy is in a stronger position than China's and that the U.S. was building stronger alliances throughout the Pacific.

Part of that is through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, announced during a May 2022 trip to Tokyo. It came six years after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that was signed by 12 countries.

The new framework has four major pillars: supply chains, climate, anti-corruption and trade. There won't be any official trade deals to announce -- the "framework" label allows Biden to bypass Congress on any agreements reached with the 13 countries. Biden celebrated that work on three of the four pillars had been completed.

"Put simply, my colleagues and I are driving a race to the top, among nations in the Indo-Pacific," Biden said.

While U.S. allies are still looking to hammer out comprehensive trade agreements with Washington, Biden administration officials are underscoring that IPEF has helped the U.S. and partners take action at a far faster clip than traditional trade deals.

"Most trade negotiations take years to complete," said Mike Pyle, Biden's deputy national security adviser for international economics. "The issues that are at the cutting edge of the global economic conversation, issues like supply chains, clean energy, good government -- we have struck agreements around them in just 18 months, with a full set of IPEF partners."

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Aamer Madhani, Josh Boak, Janie Har and Didi Tang of The Associated Press and by Salvador Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).

President Joe Biden, from left, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah pose for a family photo at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Leaders pose for a group photo during the the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Protesters against Chinese President Xi Jinping march near the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)



Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a family photo at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



President Joe Biden speaks to a group of CEOs Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco, at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



President Joe Biden speaks to a group of CEOs Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco, at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)







President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO summit in San Francisco on Thursday. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)





