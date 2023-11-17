Police beat: Cabot woman held on robbery charges

Cabot woman held on robbery charge

North Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a Cabot woman who faces charges related to an armed gas station robbery.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Shell gas station at 2552 Arkansas 161 around 5 p.m. Wednesday and spoke to a clerk, who described the culprit as a tall woman in a Yankees baseball cap and medical mask with a gun, according to an arrest report. The person left in a Chevrolet Impala with $809 from the register.

Police located the car at a Cardinal Lane apartment in Cabot and arrested the suspect, Aliisha Sims, 25, on a Vilonia police warrant, the report says.

The owner of the apartment let police search it, and they found a Yankees cap, a Glock 42 pistol, a bullet and $210 under a mattress topper, the report says. The gun had been reported stolen to Jacksonville police.

Sims faces felony charges of aggravated robbery and theft by receiving and a misdemeanor count of theft of property. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday in lieu of a $10,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.