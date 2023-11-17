Calendar Nov. 17, 2023

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Nov. 18

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give out the monthly food boxes Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all boxes are gone. These will be the church's Thanksgiving boxes, according to a news release. All clients will need to have their driver's license or utility bills. Their proof of identity must match. Details: House of Bread pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., and partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will give away food boxes to people in need Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until all the food is gone. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Driv, will give away food boxes at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Food boxes will be distributed via drive-thru method and a valid ID is required. One box per household will be given away and participants must be present to receive a box, according to a news release. Details: (870) 850-6011.

Faith church sets bazaar

Faith Community Church (formerly Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church), 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. The annual holiday crafts show will include baked goods, frozen casseroles and quart jars of soup. Hand-made items such as Christmas centerpieces, wreaths, doll furniture, totes, gift baskets, and rustic wood decor will also be for sale, according to a news release. The bazaar has been held the Saturday before Thanksgiving for more than 30 years at the church.

Celebrate! Maya Project plans local event

The Celebrate! Maya Project of Arkansas, which celebrates the life and legacy of poet and writer Maya Angelou, will host an event in Pine Bluff. At 5 p.m. Nov. 18, the Southeast Arkansas Sharing and Listening FriendRaiser will be held at the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Co-hosts are Janetta Kearney, coordinator; Brenda Johnson, Erma Toney, Juanita Burton, Teija Kearney-Ramos, Janis F. Kearney and Janice Davis Kearney. Special guests will include representatives of the Pine Bluff mayor's office, the Pine Bluff School District; Bob J. Nash, former director of White House personnel; and Judge John L. Kearney of Pine Bluff. The project honors Angelou's life by creating literacy and arts curricula for Arkansas youth, and sharing Angelou's life story, including her childhood years in Stamps. Details: www.celebratemayaproject.org.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Amos Chapel hosts anniversary

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe its 144th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Standing on the Promises of God (Psalms 119.) Guests include the Rev. Kirby Gulley, pastor of Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, along with his congregation. Gulley is also a former associate minister of Amos Chapel where the pastor is the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. The community is invited to attend Sunday services.

1st Ward Living Grace sets giveaway

First Ward Living Grace Pantry, 1201 Commerce Road, will hold its 2023 Thanksgiving Giveaway on a first come, first served basis Nov. 19 from 3-5 p.m. or until all the food is gone. At 2 p.m., a small program will be held where local and state officials will recognize all Super 1 Foods Stores in Pine Bluff for their grants and food donations to the pantry and their continual community outreach, according to a news release.

Old St. James to honor pastor, wife

Old St James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate the 27th appreciation service for the pastor and wife, the Rev. David M. Smith and Arbradella Smith, at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Omar Davis, pastor of the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate with the congregation.

Summit plans Thanksgiving concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a special Thanksgiving program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. Vocalists will include Bethany Gere, Jessica Lake, and Aaron Grice. The 50-member Summit Soundz Celebration Band will be featured throughout the program, according to a news release. "We want this to be a time of reflection and gratitude for the abundant blessings we enjoy each day," said Lewis Hinkle, director of Summit Soundz. "In all reality, this holiday should be the most celebrated of all holidays. Plan to attend this program and bring others with you."

Monday, Nov. 20

Arbor Day set at UAPB

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will conduct an Arbor Day program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at 11 a.m. Monday. The program will be held in the auditorium in the School of Business Management building. A tulip tree will be planted near the building, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris, cooperative extension agent, Urban Stormwater, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Caregivers Alzheimer's group to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave, will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday virtually. The topic will be Covid 19 and Stroke Symptoms. The speaker will be registered nurse Letetia Jenkins, a clinical nursing director at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where she's worked more than 20 years, according to a news release. To join the support group Teams Meeting, visit https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftteams/join-a-meeting. Use Meeting ID: 217 642 579 470 with Passcode: 6eyQ48 or call +1 312-625-2266,,651720600# The Phone Conference ID is 651 720 600# Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

DAV announces virtual career fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. More than 70 employers will be available. The veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance free. To register for the Virtual Veterans Career Fair and access other free resources, visit jobs.dav.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Friday, Nov. 24

Public Service Academy applications due

The Arkansas Bar Association and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, in association with UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law and the University of Arkansas School of Law, announce the Third Public Service Academy. The academy is for member lawyers, law students, and individuals who are interested in public service in any capacity, according to a news release. The course will be limited to about 25 diverse, statewide participants, including law students. Applications for the Public Service Academy are due Nov. 24 and can be found at www.arkbar.com/cle--events/public-service-academy. There will be a $100 fee for those selected. Scholarships are available upon request. The selected applicants will participate in two sessions: one in Little Rock (Jan. 19-20, 2024) and one in Fayetteville (March 8-9, 2024).

Sunday, Nov. 26

New Community Kingdom Builders set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Blood drive set at Arsenal

The Pine Bluff Arsenal will hold a blood drive with Our Blood Institute from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 outside Plainview Gate in the Creasy Complex parking lot. Participants should look for the Bloodmobile. Walk-ins are welcome. The drive is open to all Arsenal personnel as well as the community. To make an appointment, call (877) 340-8777 or visit obi.org. Donors will receive a long-sleeve holiday T-shirt, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28

Work to impact Lock and Dam 4

Boaters should expect to experience intermittent delays at Emmett Sanders Lock (No. 4) Nov. 28-30, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The intermittent delays are required to facilitate underwater dive operations near the Lock chamber, according to a news release. Questions or requests for additional information should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Office, at (501) 324-5096, or by email to CESWL-OP-OM@usace.army.mil.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Online ministry holds Bible Study

The Abundant Life Ministry, an online ministry of White Hall, invites the community to its Bible Study at 7 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. The leaders are Aaron and Kae Spencer. The Let's Talk About It session is described as a safe space; the no judgment zone, where people talk about faith, finance, family, and life, while equipping people to go out, and spread the Gospel of Jesus, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Questions are discussed anonymously unless the sender reveals themselves during the Zoom. The ministry is multicultural. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85223687824?pwd=VVNvckRuUml6TjdJc0NPNE9laTJlQT09 with Meeting ID: 852 2368 7824 and Passcode: 824192 or call +1 309 205 3325 US. Details: kaesspencer@gmail.com or text (703) 231-1127.

Through Friday, Dec. 1

Chamber seeks Leadership applicants

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations and applications for the 2024 Leadership Pine Bluff program. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform, and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to the Chamber newsletter. The program is held January through September. The group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Applications are due Dec. 1. For details, contact Chamber Director Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110. The applications are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/7e75eb8b-39dc-403d-9b72-61bb25a85ef8.pdf?rdr=true.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 2

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Moscow church honors pastor, wife

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Anthony Howard, pastor of Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. Guests will also include the Rev. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroad Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. Everyone is invited to attend.

Sherrill church observes anniversary

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 N. McKinney Road, in Sherrill, will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Rice Jr., pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Church in Pine Bluff. The Rev. David Holmes is pastor at Antioch.

Through Friday, Dec. 8

ASC hosts 'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the national traveling exhibition "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" through Dec. 8. This multimedia and educational exhibition features historical and contemporary photos, video, interactive games, information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest materials. The display is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. The exhibition is made possible by the Arkansas Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities.

Be Pro Be Proud registration open

Registration is open for employers interested in the Be Pro Be Proud program. The program will host eight events throughout the state as part of its 2024 Draft Day Series, including local sessions. The two-day event matches employers with qualified graduating students based on student interest and employer needs. At Pine Bluff, a Draft Day for the Arkansas Delta will take place March 12-13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, presented by Central Moloney, according to a Be Pro Proud news release. At Stuttgart, the Draft Day Arkansas Grand Prairie event will be held April 3-4. This session will be presented by Riceland Foods. Draft Day 2024 registration ends Dec. 8. For details on Be Pro Be Proud's Draft Day events or to register a company, visit https://beprobeproudar.org/draft-day-2024.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 10

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will continue at area churches from 2-3 p.m. on scheduled dates. Sessions will continue Dec. 10 at East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Saturday, Dec. 16

AKA Cotillion Ball set

The 55th Debutante Cotillion Ball, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.® Delta Omega Omega Chapter, The Cotillion Ball will be held on Dec. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. This year's Debutante Cotillion chairmen are Laurel Hall, Jennifer Johnson, and Dr. Jacqueline Pryor. Details: Yaminah Roberts, president of the Delta Omega Omega chapter, deltaomegamomegapresident@gmail.com.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 12

Artist INC LIVE free seminars set

The Arkansas Arts Council will sponsor Artist INC LIVE, an eight-week professional development session for Pine Bluff, in partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance. People are urged to join local creatives Jan. 12-14 in virtual, three-day workshops to learn what it takes to succeed in a creative field. Registration and participation is free. The sessions address the specific professional challenges creatives in all disciplines face. The organizer waves the $150 participation fee. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 11. To register for the free professional development sessions or for details, visit https://www.maaa.org/event/artist-inc-express-arkansas-statewide-virtual-2/

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.