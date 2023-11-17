Central Arkansas Water will request to be excluded from settlement agreements over ‘forever chemicals’ in water

Firms facing multibillion-dollar payouts in ‘forever chemical’ water taint

Today at 3:46 a.m.

by Joseph Flaherty

The Central Arkansas Water administration building in downtown Little Rock in this July 20, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Josh Snyder)

Central Arkansas Water will request to be excluded from two tentative class-action settlements over the presence of so-called "forever chemicals" in water.

During a meeting on Thursday, the water utility's board of commissioners voted unanimously to authorize staff to submit the requests for exclusion.

The