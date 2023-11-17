Central Arkansas Water will request to be excluded from settlement agreements over ‘forever chemicals’ in water
Firms facing multibillion-dollar payouts in ‘forever chemical’ water taint
Today at 3:46 a.m.
by
Joseph Flaherty
Central Arkansas Water will request to be excluded from two tentative class-action settlements over the presence of so-called "forever chemicals" in water.
During a meeting on Thursday, the water utility's board of commissioners voted unanimously to authorize staff to submit the requests for exclusion.
The