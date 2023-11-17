Christmas bonus legislation stymies court

Filled with distinction from the public, a special-called meeting failed to pass the 17-item agenda from the judge's office due to an adjournment by Judge Gerald Robinson on Wednesday.

Questionable $3,600 maximum Christmas bonus legislation from County Judge Gerald Robinson's office led to frustration from both Quorum Court members and Robinson.

The meeting was then followed by a second special-called quorum meeting held by eight of the 13 justices with their agenda from the county clerk's office.

Before the first meeting held by Robinson, Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr. wanted to clarify which meeting agenda they were following as the JPs had been advised by their attorney to not participate in the meeting held by Robinson.

Those justices included Franklin, Brenda Bishop Gaddy, Margarette Williams, Alfred Carroll, Reginald Adams, Cedric Jackson, Melanie Dumas and Reginald Johnson.

"A lawsuit was filed against all 13 Quorum Court members and the attorney advised us that we should not ... if we say that the judge is out of order with what he is doing with the agenda and how he is doing it, we should not participate in that agenda because it weakens the court case," said Carroll. "It's not because we don't want to do the business."

Carroll was referring to a suit Robinson filed in 11th District West Circuit Court in July, alleging the Quorum Court cannot transact county business because no rules of procedure have been established.

Carroll said in the meetings they conduct afterward with the eight remaining justices, they have passed more than 30 pieces of legislation. However, according to Robinson, those meetings are not legal.

Franklin claims their meetings are, in fact legal and legislation has been passed. He said half of the agenda items on Robinson's agenda have already been passed in their meetings.

Justices Ted Harden, Conley Byrd, Roy Agee, Danny Holcomb and Patricia Johnson attempted to continue their meeting but discussions took up most of the night.

"I would like to say we have been handling county business for years and years a certain way," said Holcomb. "All of a sudden this year things seemed to change."

Holcomb said there is a lawsuit in place and feels as a Quorum Court member he will continue to handle business the same way until the presiding judge handling the lawsuit determines who is right and who is wrong.

During public comments, vendors for the county voiced their frustrations, with one landscaper who had not been paid since July. Franklin explained since that work was already budgeted at the beginning of the year in Robinson's budget, the money to pay her should have been there.

"When budgets are made, we know how much your contract is going to be for the year and the money was appropriated," said Franklin. "What has happened is if the judge has spent your appropriation on something else, then that is a problem."

According to Robinson, since January, not having rules and procedures in place, he has had to conduct business in any way that he could.

"I had to pay bills as best I could from other line items," said Robinson. "I had to pay as long as I could with lines that I had available," he said after the adjourned meeting.

Robinson said he never would have imagined in November there would still be no resolve with the quorum court.

"It got to a point where I have to have the appropriation now," said Robinson. "I thought we would have resolved this situation by now, but since it did not happen these vendors fell in that category."

Robinson said every department does supplemental appropriations. He has to pay the bills and is still relying on the Quorum Court to handle county business, he added.

"We've been arguing since January," said Jackson. "The agenda that we argue about is the agenda coming from the county judge's office. We agree for the agenda to come out of the county clerk's office. We need to come up with some kind of situation for all 13 justices to agree on county business because what we have in front of us now, you're not going to get the support."

Jackson asked Robinson if would he drop the lawsuit or follow their agenda instead of his.

"I'm not in a position to make a decision. We are in litigation," said Robinson. "The agenda or the ordinance that you think you have in place is not in place. You actually did not vote on it."

Conversations continued between the members which escalated the volume of the courtroom as Robinson banged his gavel to gain order.

"I still say that before this year bills were paid, everything was taken care of," said Johnson.

Johnson said with her many years of experience as a former county clerk and secretary she is not going to put her name on something that she knows is not legal.

"Everything has to be signed off by the county judge," said Harden. "You can like it or not but that's the way it is."

"Before all this started and when it was getting started, our county attorney is this man sitting right there," added Agee pointing to Attorney Terry Wynne. "When it came up, he advised everyone sitting in here that the legislation that came up was not legal."

Williams said they all needed to work together and added the division was being caused by Robinson.

"You can bring us together or you can keep us apart, Judge Robinson," said Williams.

Other members claimed the Quorum Court had been "hijacked" by members while others clapped, which led to the adjournment of the meeting by Robinson.

The second meeting started out with the finance committee moving an appropriation of $654,400 to the full Quorum Court for Christmas bonuses. That meeting was attended by Adams, Gaddy, Dumas, Jackson, Johnson, Williams, Carroll and Franklin.

Franklin said any bonuses, according to the judge, not included in the budget comes from the county general.

Franklin explained how there originally was not an itemized breakdown of attachments when Robinson introduced the bonuses.

"The notice that was sent out about these bonuses was done without our knowledge and without our authority," he said. "The ordinance that was put in front of us didn't even have the breakdown of the totals that were going to the office."

Franklin said all they had was one page with the total amount to appropriate and said $3,600 was too much. Franklin added their backs were against the wall because Robinson had already promised county employees those bonuses.

According to Robinson, department chiefs of staff are eligible for the maximum amount of $3,600, regardless of their time, and not every employee will get that amount.

The legislative packet sent by the judge's office on Monday included the department Christmas bonus amounts submitted from each elected official after using the schedule and evaluation criteria to determine the bonus amount. That information, according to the legislative packet, was sent to the elected officials in October.

"We need to file some type of legislation to make sure next year that this particular situation does not happen to the Quorum Court again," said Franklin.

Carroll chaired the full Quorum Court meeting which was attended by the same eight justices in the second meeting.

Before the start of the full Quorum Court meeting, Franklin advised if it can't be explained what the money is for, justices won't give supplemental appropriations.

"If you've blown through your budget and you need extra money, you got to come back and tell us why you need it and why were you short in the first place," he said.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods encouraged the justices and told them when certain vendors come in expressing how they have not been paid, "Don't allow them to force you into making a hasty decision" and "play off your emotions."

Woods said he himself has approximately 100 unpaid claims and urged the justices to look deeper into the coding, processing and vetting process of a claim and how it is handled.

In other county business, all eight justices voted in favor of:

An appropriation ordinance to transfer funds within the county general assessor.

A vote to approve the tax rates for 2023 to be collected in 2024.

An appropriation ordinance to transfer funds from Victim Witness to the County General Prosecutor Office.

An appropriation ordinance to provide for an appropriation to fund an opioid program.

The Christmas bonus appropriation was not read all three times and will be completed at the next meeting. According to Robinson, nine members are needed to pass the ordinance.