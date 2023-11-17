Church News

OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host the 27th appreciation service for the pastor and wife, the Rev. David M. Smith and Arbradella Smith, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Omar Davis, pastor of the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate with the congregation.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe its 144th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Standing on the Promises of God (Psalms 119.) The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirby Gulley, pastor of Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, along with his congregation. Gulley is also a former associate minister of Amos Chapel. The pastor of Amos Chapel is the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. The community is invited to attend Sunday services.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a special Thanksgiving program at 6 p.m. Sunday. Vocalists will include Bethany Gere, Jessica Lake, and Aaron Grice. The 50-member Summit Soundz Celebration Band will also be featured. "We want this to be a time of reflection and gratitude for the abundant blessings we enjoy each day," said Lewis Hinkle, director of Summit Soundz. "In all reality, this holiday should be the most celebrated of all holidays. Plan to attend this program and bring others with you."

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Anthony Howard, pastor of Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. Guests will also include the Rev. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroad Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. Everyone is invited to attend.

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at various churches once a month. Sessions will continue from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 10 at East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, organizer. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 N. McKinney Road, in Sherrill, will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Rice Jr., pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Church in Pine Bluff. The Rev. David Holmes is pastor at Antioch.

THE ABUNDANT LIFE MINISTRY, an online ministry of White Hall, invites the community to its Let's Talk About It Bible Study at 7 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. The leaders are Aaron and Kae Spencer. The session is described as a safe space; the no judgment zone, where people talk about faith, finance, family, and life, while equipping people to go out, and spread the Gospel of Jesus, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Questions are discussed anonymously unless the sender reveals themselves on Zoom. The ministry is multicultural. Bible study won't be held on Thanksgiving, but will resume Nov. 30. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85223687824?pwd=VVNvckRuUml6TjdJc0NPNE9laTJlQT09 with Meeting ID: 852 2368 7824 and Passcode: 824192 or call +1 309 205 3325 US. Details: kaesspencer@gmail.com or text (703) 231-1127.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., and partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will give away food boxes to people in need Saturday from 9 a.m. until all the food is gone. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH (formerly Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church), 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The annual holiday crafts show will include baked goods, frozen casseroles, soup, hand-made items such as Christmas centerpieces, and wreaths for sale, according to a news release. The bazaar has been held the Saturday before Thanksgiving for more than 30 years.

