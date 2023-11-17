Community Briefs Nov. 17, 2023

Blood drive set at Arsenal

The Pine Bluff Arsenal will hold a blood drive with Our Blood Institute from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 outside Plainview Gate in the Creasy Complex parking lot.

Participants should look for the Bloodmobile. Walk-ins are welcome. The drive is open to all Arsenal personnel as well as the community. To make an appointment, call (877) 340-8777 or visit obi.org. Donors will receive a long-sleeve holiday T-shirt, according to a news release.

Arbor Day set at UAPB

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will conduct an Arbor Day program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Arbor Day program will take place in the auditorium in the School of Business Management building. A tulip tree will be planted near the building, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris, cooperative extension agent, Urban Stormwater, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Area Agency senior menus set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Nov. 20 -- Poppy seed chicken, zucchini and tomatoes, garden salad, cake and milk.

Nov. 21 -- Baked turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and milk.

Nov. 22 -- Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Nov. 23-24 -- The agency is closed for Thanksgiving. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Caregivers Alzheimer's group to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave, will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday virtually. The topic will be Covid 19 and Stroke Symptoms.

The speaker will be registered nurse Letetia Jenkins, a clinical nursing director at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where she's worked more than 20 years, according to a news release.

In addition to being an RN, Jenkins also has her Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Healthcare Administration degrees. She has been married to Terron Jenkins Sr. for 28 years and they have two children and a grandchild.

To join the support group Teams Meeting, visit https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftteams/join-a-meeting. Use Meeting ID: 217 642 579 470 with Passcode: 6eyQ48 or call +1 312-625-2266,,651720600# The Phone Conference ID is 651 720 600#

Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Wastewater projects in SEA sites

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved $265,466,658 in financial assistance for 40 water and wastewater projects serving more than 233,547 Arkansans on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas funded communities include:

City of Altheimer, Jefferson County

City of Humphrey, Jefferson County

City of Arkansas City, Desha County

El Dorado Rural Public Water Authority, Union County

City of England, Lonoke County

City of Gillett, Arkansas County

Grand Prairie Regional Water Distribution District, Arkansas County

Details on the projects are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/ wp-content/uploads/7-November-Project-Summaries-11-09-2023.pdf.

Details about the Natural Resources Division's water and wastewater programs can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov /natural-resources/divisions/water-development/water-and-wastewater-funding/ or by contacting Debby Dickson at debra.dickson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 682-0548.