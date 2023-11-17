Evidence in Trump trial protected

ATLANTA -- The judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others in Georgia issued an order on Thursday that prohibits the release of certain evidence.

The ruling came after news outlets this week reported on the contents of and published clips from interviews that four defendants conducted with prosecutors as part of their plea deals.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote that allowing parties the "unfettered ability" to publicly share pretrial materials undermines the discovery process, during which lawyers for both sides share evidence. "Potential jurors should be limited from exposure to materials that may be deemed inadmissible at trial," McAfee wrote.

"The likelihood of harm in this case is severe, as extensive media coverage guarantees broad dissemination of any disclosed discovery materials," McAfee wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had initially asked for an order prohibiting the disclosure of any of the evidence shared with the defense. But prosecutors told the judge during a remote hearing Wednesday they agreed with a more narrowly focused order proposed by one of the defendants.

A lawyer for a coalition of news outlets, including The Associated Press, argued during the hearing against any protective order, saying such a step requires the showing of a substantial threat of physical or economic harm to a witness -- and that this burden had not been met.

McAfee also set a hearing for Tuesday on Willis' request to revoke the bond of defendant Harrison Floydwhich the judge said Floyd is required to attend. Willis says Floyd has been trying to intimidate and communicate with witnesses and others defendants, in violation of the conditions of his bond agreement. His lawyer, Chris Kachouroff, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Willis' motion is without merit.

McAfee's order instructs prosecutors to review their discovery and designate as "sensitive materials" anything they believe should not be disclosed. Defendants will have 14 days after receiving the discovery to contest that designation. If the two sides cannot agree on whether it is appropriate, the judge will decide. The evidence would not be disclosed until he has ruled.

GAG ORDER SUSPENDED

A gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial was temporarily lifted Thursday by an appellate judge who raised free speech concerns.

Judge David Friedman of the state's intermediate appeals court issued what's known as a stay -- suspending the gag order and allowing the former president to speak freely about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order Oct. 3 after Trump posted comments about the judge's law clerk to social media on the second day of the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. James alleges Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals.

Engoron later fined Trump $15,000 for violating the gag order and expanded it to include his lawyers after they questioned clerk Allison Greenfield's prominent role on the bench, where she sits alongside the judge, exchanging notes and advising him during testimony. Friedman's ruling allows the lawyers to again comment about court staff, as well.

At an emergency hearing Thursday, Friedman questioned Engoron's authority to police what Trump says outside the courtroom. He also disputed the trial judge's contention that restricting the 2024 Republican front-runner's speech was necessary or the right remedy to protect his staff's safety.

"Considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue an interim stay is granted," Friedman said, announcing his decision as he scribbled it on a court order.

The appellate court intervened after Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit against Engoron late Wednesday that challenged his gag order as an abuse of power. They sued the judge under a state law known as Article 78, which allows lawsuits over some judicial decisions.

Trump and his lawyers have been increasingly frustrated with Engoron presiding over the non-jury trial in James' lawsuit. Trump, angered by a pretrial fraud ruling imperiling his real estate empire, has called him an "extremely hostile" judge. His lawyers Wednesday asked for a mistrial, citing evidence of "tangible and overwhelming" bias.

Information for this article was contributed by Kate Brumback, Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press.