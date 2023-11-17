Fayetteville, Bentonville Light Up For The Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas/Everywhere you go.... At least in Bentonville and Fayetteville as they light up their downtown squares this weekend. Next weekend, Downtown Springdale gets holly jolly.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lighting Night for Lights of the Ozarks on the downtown square in Fayetteville begins at 6 p.m. today with the countdown and ceremonial flip of the giant switch followed by carols sung by the SoNA Choir. The Lights of the Ozarks Parade will follow. Lights of the Ozarks continues from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night until Jan. 1. Santa will visit the square from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9; 3-6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15. experiencefayetteville.com.

BENTONVILLE -- Festivities for the city of Bentonville's Lighting of the Square will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Photos with Santa are 5-7 p.m. The Merry and Bright Holiday Laser Light Show follows from 5:20 to 6 p.m., and the tree lighting is at 6 p.m. downtownbentonville.org/event/lights. The annual Bentonville Christmas Parade is at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

UP NEXT -- Springdale's annual Christmas on the Creek begins at noon Nov. 25 with Pictures with Santa. Fiddlers begin playing at 1 p.m. near Shiloh Museum, then the Emma Exchange opens at 2 p.m. Live music starts at 3 p.m. in Turnbow Park, the Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 p.m., and the parade follows at 6 p.m. downtownspringdale.org.