Follow live: No. 14 Arkansas hosts UNC-Greensboro

15:50, 1H - UNCG 10, Arkansas 6

The Spartans have thrown the first punches tonight.

UNCG is playing confidently and has knocked down a pair of threes on 3 attempts. Mikeal Brown-Jones has 5 early points to lead the way.

Trevon Brazile is off to a strong start. He grabbed an offensive rebound and added a layup for Arkansas' first bucket, then hit a midrange jumper off the dribble.

Jeremiah Davenport started the game and recorded a pair of blocks, but was pulled 3:30 in.

Tramon Mark scored the Razorbacks' second bucket and immediately went down with what looked like an ankle injury. He briefly came out of the game but re-entered in place of Davenport.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: El Ellis, Devo Davis, Tramon Mark, Jeremiah Davenport and Trevon Brazile

Arkansas forward Jalen Graham (back) will not play, according to a team spokesman. And Davenport is making his first start of the season in place of Chandler Lawson.

Ellis is coming off the best game of his brief Razorbacks career. He finished with 18 points, 7 assists and 0 turnovers, and accounted for 44% of the team's offense against Old Dominion.

Davis added a season-high 16 points on 6 of 11 from the field. He has 9 assists and 0 turnovers in 83 minutes this season.

Brazile is in his fourth game back from an ACL injury, which happened last December against UNC-Greensboro. He is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game so far.

Arkansas has won 38 straight home non-conference games, including 36 under Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks' fifth-year head coach is two wins shy of 100 with the program.

Tonight is Arkansas' final game before traveling to The Bahamas for three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament next Wednesday-Friday.

UNC-Greensboro's starters: Kobe Langley, Keyshaun Langley, Mikeal Brown-Jones, Donovan Atwell and Jalen Breath

The Spartans gave the Razorbacks a test in Bud Walton Arena last December, falling 65-58. Kobe Langley had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the game.

Keyshaun Langley and Brown-Jones combined for 50 of UNC-Greensboro's 70 points in a four-point loss at Vanderbilt earlier this week. They shot 15 of 24 from the field, and are averaging 38 points per game in the team's 1-1 start.

KenPom data shows the Spartans rank 122nd nationally in offensive efficiency and 140th in defensive efficiency. They are 47th nationally in turnover rate, committing a miscue on just 13.7% of their possessions.

UNC-Greensboro is in Year 3 under head coach Mike Jones. The Spartans won 20 games last season.