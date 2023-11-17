FYI Calendar: Fiber Fest today & Saturday at Washington County Fairgrounds

Today

NWA Fiber Fest -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, Thompson Hall at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free. nwafiberfest.com.

NWA Boutique Show -- VIP early bird shopping, 9-11 a.m. today ($20); Girls' Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Saturday ($15); general admission, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday ($10), Rogers Convention Center. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- With Amita Rathore, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series -- With multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip -- Monet's "Poppy Field," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35-$35. fsram.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Basics of printmaking with Paige Dirksen, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony -- 6:30 p.m., Freedom Park in Van Buren. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks.

"James and the Giant Peach Jr." -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. today and 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$18. csafortsmith.org.

Saturday

Elkins Holiday Expo -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

House Party @ The Mo -- 10 a.m.-midnight, The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Beginning Hand Lettering -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Game On -- Game playing for all ages, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Saturday Movie -- "Minari," noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Author Showcase -- With Liz Elizabeth, Bryn Tucker and Cody Banning, 12:30-2 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/BookishShopFS.

Bad Art Studio -- For teens & adults, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fall Break Fun -- 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18-22 & Nov. 24-26, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Beyond -- Tone painting with Arts One Presents, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wild Muse -- A reading of Ozark nature poetry, 2 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. Register at writerscolony.org.

Teen Photography Showcase -- Featuring works from the mentorship program with Annie Leibovitz, through Nov. 26, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

