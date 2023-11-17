Hogs expected to host 2 JUCO standouts

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff are expected to two official visitors this weekend for the FIU football game.

Junior college prospects Gregory Genross, a tight end, and Jaekwon Bouldin, an offensive lineman, are planning to visit the Razorbacks.

Genross, 6-7 and 230 pounds, of Dodge City Community College in Kansas, has offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Utah State, Houston, New Mexico State and other programs.

He had 10 catches as a freshman for 92 yards and 1 touchdown. Genross has 15 receptions for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns with a long reception of 33 yards this season while being named 1st team All Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference..

Genross was a two-sport athlete at John F. Kennedy High School in Bronx, N.Y., where he also excelled in basketball. He spent some time at ASA College in Brooklyn (formerly Advanced Software Analysis) before making his way to Kansas.

Bouldin, 6-7 and 340 pounds, from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has offers from the Razorbacks, Auburn, Mississippi State, Purdue, Florida A&M and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

He planned to make an official visit to Mississippi State prior to the firing of Zach Arnett as the Bulldogs' coach on Monday.

Bouldin, who played at Canton (Miss.) High School before attending junior college, is expected to enroll at his new school in January. Genross is as well.

The Razorbacks hosted former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock last weekend for the Auburn football game. He previously visited Ole Miss and North Carolina State, and said he planned to visit Louisville and Penn State after leaving Fayetteville.

Blackstock added he planned to announce a decision around the second week of December.