Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 27, apologized to Rep. Angie Craig after pleading guilty to assaulting the Democrat from Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment, a crime that was met with a 27-month jail sentence.

Carol Schweitzer, manager of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's forensic services unit, said, "No matter how long it takes, we know that the answers can be found," after the body of a teen girl found in the Detroit area in May 1996 was identified as 17-year-old Mindy Clevidence.

George Bell, one of three men convicted in the 1996 killing of a Queens, N.Y., man and an off-duty police officer, will receive $17.5 million from New York City for the 24 years he spent in prison for his wrongful conviction in the cases, city officials said.

Ian McKeever, 54, was arraigned on animal cruelty charges after prosecutors in Manhattan said he failed to provide proper sustenance for his carriage horse, Ryder, who was flogged with a whip after collapsing and lay in the street during evening rush hour.

Serena Williams, 42, and Ruby Bridges, 69, will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame next year, the hall announced, adding the tennis great and civil-rights icon to a previously announced list of women to be honored during Women's History Month in March.

Ben Beall, a sergeant with the Harris County sheriff's office in Houston, said a 25-year-old man was arrested in the killing of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of his 12-year-old cousin.

Jason Hardy, director of schools for Jackson County, Tenn., said, "We hope this matter is resolved in a timely matter," as two educators are facing criminal charges stemming from the paddling of an elementary school student.

Markwayne Mullin, Republican U.S. senator from Oklahoma who confronted Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and challenged him to a fight during a Senate committee hearing, noted there have been canings in the past in the Senate, adding "maybe we should bring some of that back."

Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor, is the subject of a musical, "Gwyneth Goes Skiing," about Paltrow's trial over a skiing accident in which she won $1 in a countersuit against Utah optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, set to run at the Pleasance Theater in London in December, production company Awkward Productions announced.