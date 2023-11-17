It can happen here

It is appropriate to remember the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht in Germany, Nov. 9-10, 1938. American Jews should remember that date in assessing their support or lack thereof of the Democrat Party and Joe Biden.

In the 1930s, their grandparents, who were wise enough to see what was coming in Europe, advised their cousins to escape to America where they would be safe. At least in the 1930s America was a safe haven for Jews.

With antisemitism running rampant in America and around the world, where is our safe haven now?

We can hide our heads and say the rabid crowds are only marching and chanting and it is not yet Kristallnacht in America. Not yet. But this is how it started in Germany.

Here's what we would like to hear from our leaders and the media.

We would like to hear it said that Hamas killed innocent Jews on purpose as part of its stated goal of annihilating Israel, but the Israel Defense Force (IDF) is killing innocents as accidental and collateral damage in a just war, having encouraged Gazans to flee the field of battle.

We would like it said that Hamas violates the internationally recognized rules of war by using hospitals, schools, mosques, and humans as shields, and their soldiers are not uniformed, enabling them to blend into the innocent population.

We would like it said that therefore Hamas commits war crimes and Israel does not.

We would like a public reminder that the U.S. and Allies carpet-bombed Dresden, Germany, in World War II because it was a legitimate military target. Many thousands of civilians died when that city was leveled to the ground for the cause of freeing the world of Adolf Hitler's Third Reich.

And what are we hearing instead?

Joe Biden and the mainstream Democrats have failed to condemn academia for condoning antisemitism on their campuses.

Joe Biden and his press secretary have failed to condemn ripping down posters of hostages including photos of babies. Our First Amendment allows you to put up your posters, but not to tear mine down.

During the worst breakout of antisemitism in the history of our country, Joe Biden establishes a task force to deal with Islamophobia, granting it equivalency with antisemitism--a misleading comparison when considering relative population size.

And what is the Biden administration doing to protect Israel while it accomplishes the very necessary task of eliminating Hamas?

Joe Biden hints at a need for a "humanitarian pause." In addition to interrupting the IDF's momentum, this suggestion raises doubts that the IDF is trying to avoid civilian casualties. These doubts fan the flames of antisemitism. Perhaps the administration has not seen or is ignoring the tens of thousands of civilians safely evacuating northern Gaza on a humanitarian corridor established by the IDF through the center of their secured Gaza City perimeter.

Biden's administration continues to take only timid, mincing steps to counter increasingly hostile acts by Iranian proxies Hezbollah, the Houthis, and ISIS in Iraq and Syria, encouraging their proxies to escalate their attacks on the U.S. and Israel.

His administration continues to allow Iran exemption from sanctions that allow it to amass billions to fund its proxies with the means to harass and possibly attack Israel.

When Kristallnacht comes to America, it will be too late to say these things.

Gene Pfeifer lives in Little Rock.