Let’s Eat!

Let’s Eat! | Festive holiday pop-up bar returning to Bentonville and Frost Fest Outdoor Beer Festival announced in Fayetteville

Holiday pop-up bar returning to Bentonville

Today at 1:05 a.m.

by Benjamin Collins

Miracle, the Christmas themed pop-up bar, is returning to Bentonville for the 2023 holiday season. (Courtesy Photos/ Miracle)

It's time to get ready for the spirits of Christmas!

No, I am not talking about Scrooge's ethereal visitors from the past, present and future. I am referring to another staple of the holiday season: cocktails.

Miracle,