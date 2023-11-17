LIVE! music: Baang, Modeling, Yuni Wa, Avian Alia, Sarah Lily perform free, all-ages music festival in Bentonville

BXXNG & The Gang, a free all-ages music festival, starts up at 2 p.m. Saturday with a vendor market, food and games. Live music is coming from local hip-hop superstar Baang, DJ Ty Walker, electronic musician Yuni Wa of Little Rock, local synthwave faves Modeling, local rappers Rampage Wood and Avian Alia, singer songwriter Sarah Lily, Jordi, DJ Afrosia, DJ Raquel, Wooodogg and Solo Schwo, CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. More information at instagram.com/lrbaang/

ELSEWHERE

Omni Center -- Paisley Palooza with Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Dandelion Heart, Tara & Donna, Pearl Brick, Walter Schmidt, Riley McGill, Denise Lanuti, Susan & Michael, The Leisures and more, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. ($10 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can.) 3274 N. Lee Ave. in Fayetteville.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art -- Fall Break Fun with art-making, story times and live music from Candy Lee, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. crystalbridges.org/calendar/fall-break-fun

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Statehouse Electric, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; The Bison, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Year's Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Eureka Springs. facebook.com/wanderoolodge/events

George's Majestic Lounge -- Earl & Them, 6 p.m. and Eli Young Band with Brody McKinney, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17; The Mixtapes, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Gardensnakes, Cowboygirl and Resting, 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Kiyoko Lee with Los Dose, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22; Full House, 7 p.m., TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany, 9 p.m. Nov. 24, Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Chase Myska, Kyle Kordsmeier, Cameron Carter, Desiree Newton and Sam Price, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

The Music Depot -- Brandon Santini, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Rogers. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

Little Rock-based electronic musician Yuni Wa enjoyed a warm Northwest Arkansas welcome during his abbreviated set during FORMAT festival. He returns to the area Saturday to perform during the all-ages music festival BXXNG & The Gang starting at 2 p.m. at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Monica Hooper)

